New Lexus LBX Morizo RR Is a Luxurious Toyota GR Yaris on Stilts

Do you remember the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept presented at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon in the Land of the Rising Sun? Well, we suspected it would hit production, and now we have official confirmation. In fact, we have much more, as the Japanese automaker has officially presented the new model.
Presented in its home market, the 2024 Lexus LBX Morizo RR retains the study's name and features a slightly more toned-down design. Visual highlights include the exclusive front and rear bumpers, rocker, and arch moldings finished in the same color as the rest of the car, discreet chrome trim on the grille, and 19-inch forged wheels.
Thus, fans of the model can easily recognize it, yet what lies under the hood is the stuff that truly makes it stand out. Like the concept, the production model boasts the same engine as the Toyota GR Yaris. It is good for 300 hp (304 ps/224 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-foot (400 Nm) of torque, achieved between 3,250 and 4,600 rpm.
The 1.6-liter three-banger enables 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 5.2 seconds, thus making it four seconds quicker than the standard model, which offers a combined output of 134 hp (136 ps/100 kW) and 136 lb-ft (185 Nm) of torque. The AWD system is available on certain trim levels, whereas base models come with FWD. Needless to say the new Lexus LBX Morizo RR features all-wheel drive, paired with an eight-speed auto or a six-speed manual.
Lexus has already started accepting orders for the new LBX Morizo RR in the Land of the Rising Sun. Pricing starts at 6,500,000 yen, which equals around $41,400 at the current exchange rates. That may be a lot of money for what is still a subcompact crossover, yet one shouldn't forget that it is a premium one with sporty DNA. Customers can also order the Bespoke Build variant that's limited to just 100 copies, and in this case, pricing starts at 7,200,000 yen ($45,870). Mind you, this model will be sold through a lottery system.
Deliveries for the local market will start next month (August 2024), and the 2024 Lexus LBX Morizo RR won't cross the ocean to arrive on our shores. If you forgot, the car manufacturer does not sell the regular LBX in our market, so keeping the sporty variant away from the United States makes sense. Chances are markets outside Japan might get it, including Europe and Australia, yet that will probably happen sometime next year.
Inside, the new model has a pair of sports seats for improved lateral support, aluminum sports pedals, a few Alcantara touches, red stitching, and several other gizmos that emphasize its sporty nature and set it apart even more from the standard versions of the crossover.
