New Lectric XP Step-Thru e-Bike Makes Debut at Very Affordable Price

The good thing about the wide array of options for e-bikes is that competition drives the price down. Lectric, a relatively newcomer to the market but with a first model that’s been getting rave reviews, is proof of that: the second addition to their lineup is perhaps the best price option for this category.
Lectric Ebikes made history in 2019 when it launched the Lectric XP, a foldable e-bike that boasted every feature a potential customer might look for in a new product, from the good range and powerful motor to the low price and the fact that it had a folding frame. The follow-up to that model, the Lectric XP Step-Thru, aims to do better, by introducing the step-through frame.
The XP Step-Thru, announced on June 24, is now available for pre-order and, much like its predecessor, it’s being sold at the discounted price of $899 (regular pricing is $999). This makes it one of the cheapest mid-entry bikes out there – and it comes with fenders and racks as part of the package.
Thanks to a 500W motor, the XP Step-Thru delivers a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) with pedal-assist and 20 mph (32 kph) in throttle only. Estimated range is of 25 to 50 miles (40 to 80 km), depending on factors like weather, terrain, weight of the rider and the level of pedal assist.
An LCD computer display for bike stats, integrated front and rear lights, plush seat, adjustable handlebars, Tektro brakes and 7-speed Shimano Freewheel, and 4” puncture-resistant fat tires come to complete the offer. Like with its predecessor, the battery is hidden in the frame and can be removed for charging.
The XP Step-Thru folds down to half its size in two moves, which makes it transporting it by car or taking it inside for storage a breeze.
The only downside to this e-bike (as well as the other model from Lectric) is that, for the time being, it only ships to the U.S. and Canada. Pre-orders are now open, with an estimated delivery date for the Step-Thru in August.
