New Lamborghini Temerario Supercar Digitally Drops Camo, Looks Like a Futuristic Huracan

We're probably a couple of weeks to roughly one month away from seeing the brand-new Temerario (name unconfirmed), Lamborghini's successor to the popular Huracan. However, in the meantime, the blue-blooded exotic has started to shed its camouflage, albeit with a virtual whiff.
Yep, these are not leaked images of the upcoming model, which may or may not be christened the Temerario, as per a recent trademark filing, but digital illustrations. They came from lars_o_saeltzer on Instagram, and while they try to stay true to the scooped prototypes, they were actually inspired by the outgoing Huracan, with the rendering artist filling out the blanks with a good dose of 'trust me, bro.'
We've seen several testers of the Lamborghini Temerario out in the open, and they did not look like this rendered supercar. For one, the main headlamps are too slim here, the DRLs in the bumper are off, the central air intake is not that big, and the side vents feeding air to the engine are larger. The rear bumper and diffuser are also off, and the large exhaust pipe between the taillights, which also looks different in reality, will be smaller, and you should ignore the wing.
Even the wheels on the snapped prototypes were different, and for a sportier vibe, the pixel manipulator gave it a center-locking set. The alloys have a V-spoke pattern and a bi-tone finish with silver and black. More black trim decorates the supercar's exterior; lime green is the main paint finish. These renderings are unrealistic, as the actual Huracan successor will look different.
Lamborghini's chief, Stephan Winkelmann, took to social media last month to announce the car's output. Thus, according to the brand's head honcho, the vehicle will enjoy well over 900 metric horsepower, which translates to 887+ brake horsepower and 662+ kilowatts. Winkelmann referred to the model using the 634 codename and said that three electric motors assist the internal combustion unit and that it is a plug-in hybrid setup.
It has been reported that the Lamborghini Temerario might be showcased internally next month (August 2024) in front of a select audience. Subsequently, it will be fully uncovered shortly after, and deliveries should commence a few months later. Are you excited about this brand-new model that will further take Lamborghini into the electrified future, next to the hybridized Revuelto and the plug-in hybrid Urus SE? Drop a line below and let us know.
What else do we know about the Lamborghini Temerario? That it uses a twin-turbocharged V8 with electric trickery. Thus, the naturally aspirated V10 of the Huracan is gone, as the Raging Bull chose to equip it with a lump that features two fewer cylinders and has forced induction, as well as electric assistance.
