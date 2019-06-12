autoevolution
 

New Kia Forte5 Might Have Hot Version with 1.6 Turbo Engine

12 Jun 2019, 13:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
While Kia unveiled an all-new version of its popular Forte sedan, the Forte5 hatchback still belongs to the 2018 model year. We believe that's going to change within the next few months, and it could bring with it a mild performance version.
3 photos
Kia K3 GTKia K3 GT
Carbuzz has discovered an executive order with the California Air Resources Board for a Forte5 running the 1.6-liter engine. This doesn't automatically mean it's turbocharged, but you wouldn't want a naturally aspirated unit even on the smaller Rio.

There are several cars that are unknown or relatively obscure for American consumers which need to be mentioned here. First, there's the old "hot hatch," called the Forte5 SX Turbo. It's not available right now because the Forte5 is made in Europe, where the model it's based on switched generations.

That sexy white thing that looks like a Golf GTI is called a Ceed GT, and it's also got a shooting brake version. We're quite impressed with everything from the design to the acceleration, though it's not in the same class as Hyundai's Veloster/i30 N.

And finally, we have a contender from Korea called the K3 GT. It's like a hatchback version of their Forte sedan, but with a sort of Sportback trunk, sloped and long. All three of the cars mentioned above use the same 1.6-liter turbo delivering 204 PS, 201hp or 150kW.

Kia has denied rumors that it's working on a hot hatch. However, the Forte sedan will get a GT version with the above-mentioned engine during the 2020 model year, likely debuting at SEMA or the LA Auto Show.

In the meantime, Kia's crossover roster keeps growing by the day. As if the Soul and Niro weren't enough, they are working on the launch of a new model called the Seltos, while Europe gets the XCeed based on the above-mentioned hatchback.
Kia Forte5 2020 Kia Forte5 Hot Hatch 1.6 T-GDI Kia
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
KIA models:
KIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVKIA Soul EVKIA Soul EV CompactKIA SoulKIA Soul CompactKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverKIA Ceed GTKIA Ceed GT CompactAll KIA models  
 
 