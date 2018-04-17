New Kia Ceed Version To Debut This Fall, Could Be GT-branded Shooting Brake

On October 4th, 2018, the doors of the Paris Motor Show will open to the public at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Many debuts are expected at the French get-together, including the third member of the Kia Ceed family. Namely, the Ceed Shooting Brake in GT flavor.
The GT suffix in Kia jargon and this application translates to “all the non-stop performance and speed of GT technology with five-door spaciousness and practicality.” So to speak, it is the sportiest Ceed available, boasting the 1.6 T-GDI.
With the third generation of the compact-sized model, the GT be offered both as a hatchback and with a shooting brake-inspired body style. Previewed by the Proceed Concept back in September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the production-ready shoting brake has what it takes to outshine the Hyundai i30 Fastback in terms of design.
Michael Cole, the COO of Kia, tells Autoweek.nl that the automaker will “create a completely different model” from the i30 Fastback, describing it as “sporty, but also practical.” In addition to Cole, the head of product planning, David Labrosse, told the publication that we should brace ourselves for the third Ceed body style in Paris.
Anticipated to launch in Europe in early 2019, the Ceed GT warm hatchback will be available exclusively with five doors. By using the 1.6 turbocharged engine, the horsepower rating should be more than 200 and torque should peak at 265 Nm (195 pound-feet) at the very least. In addition to the standard six-speed manual, Kia will offer the Ceed GT with a dual-clutch transmission with seven forward gears.
And now, prepare for some sad news. According to Labrosse, there’s little demand for an even hotter Ceed. To this effect, Kia isn’t going to replicate the formula of the i30 N with the Ceed. And that’s a bit of a shame considering how good the i30 N is in the twisties. But then again, the driving-centric customer can always change Kia for Hyundai to get his corner-carving kicks.
