New Jersey Man Pees on Police Cruiser, Posts Video on Social Media

As it turns out, the police cruiser urinator has a history with police cruisers: last year, he was arrested at the scene after breaking into another cruiser with a friend, throwing a couple of summons books on the ground and unzipping a Narcan kit. Such must have been the questions on the mind of one man from New Jersey who decided to pee on an empty police cruiser parked outside a Newark movie theater at the weekend. The officers were on duty nearby and had no idea of what happened. Against all common sense, the dude went ahead and recorded himself doing it and then posted the footage on social media.You probably guessed where this is going: the suspect was arrested less than 24 hours after police were alerted of the existence of the video. And yes, the police are taking this quite personally.Tauqeer Boyd, 22, was arrested at his home and charged with lewdness, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Newark Police Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose tells the New York Post that his arrest was possible thanks to members of the public who called in to report the video.“We absolutely will not tolerate disrespect of our police,” Ambrose says. “We take this as a personal insult. When our department became aware of this, we moved quickly to apprehend the suspect.”“The public wants to be respected and wants the police to be respected, too,” Ambrose adds. “This was not only an insult to us, but a quality of life issue. Newark residents want us to enforce the law and improve the quality of life in the city.”As it turns out, the police cruiser urinator has a history with police cruisers: last year, he was arrested at the scene after breaking into another cruiser with a friend, throwing a couple of summons books on the ground and unzipping a Narcan kit.