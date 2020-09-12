This Moto Guzzi V75 Was Reborn at The Hands of Venier Customs

New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk Rendered, Production Rumors Grow

Now that the 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept has been unveiled, the time has come to look into the future of the production model, so let's talk supercharged muscle, shall we? This rendering is here to help us visualize the highly anticipated, yet unconfirmed Trackhawk incarnation of the full-size SUV. 5 photos



Even so, since the newcomer will ride on the platform of the Ram 1500, albeit replacing the truck's solid rear axle with an independent setup, we know what to expect in the firepower department. As such, the Jeep's engine range will probably involve hybrid-assisted 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8 gas unit, with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel possibly joining the first two. Oh, and we'll also get a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



Well, this pixel portraint, which comes from digital label Car News Network, adds some velocity-styled bits to the Grand Wagoneer Concept – as with all products packing the company’s blown 6.2-liter V8, the visual changes aren’t as noticeable as those that take place under the hood.



Now, since FCA (whose merger with PSA has now led to the birth of a company called Stellantis) has decided to throw the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI at the Dodge Challenger, Charger and Durango (all Hellcats), the Jeep Grand Cherokee (Trackhawk) and the Ram 1500 (TRX), we can expect the 700+ horsepower unit to also land under the hood of the Grand Wagoneer.



And with a



The new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are set to reach dealerships in the second quarter of next year, so we still have plenty of time to get our hands on fresh powertrain details.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car News Network (@carnewsnetwork) on Sep 11, 2020 at 9:23am PDT