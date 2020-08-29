New Jaguar F-Type R Drag Races BMW M8 Competition, Gets Destroyed

We're going to find that out using a quick race against the BMW M8 Competition, an all-wheel-drive monster that needs no introduction. To the sound of some epic music, Motorsport Magazine sets this little event up, and it's not a quarter-mile one.The 2021 F-Type features visual updates that have proven controversial. We think it's a fresh look, but some folks have been resistant to the change. However, nobody can complain about what's happening under the hood.The F-Type R is still powered by the 5.0-liter supercharged V8, but this has jumped in power to the output of the old SVR. Even so, BMW's twin-turbo 4.4-liter makes 50 more hp and delivers its torque boost easily. For the past couple of years, it's been rumored to be shared with the British brands, but it hasn't happened yet.Interestingly, even though the BMW is a longer 2+2 luxury coupe, it's just 25 lbs heavier. Does this play a part in the outcome of the drag race? Not really. The biggest problem with the Jag' is the lack of a proper launch control system. Over the first few seconds of the race, the M8 Competition just runs away from its competition.Even so, the F-Type R is a good luxury sports car worth buying. As many people pointed out in the comments of this video, the supercharged V8 sounds better. The handling is better, more planted for the new model year. Sure, the cabin is still a snug fit and the electronics are finicky. But it's not another Corvette or Porsche that everyone else has seen. And if you're not fans of the refresh, prices for a used SVR are pretty low.