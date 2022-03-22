New iPhone App Will Help You Offset Tailpipe Carbon Emissions in Real-Time

A new and free-to-use smartphone app is launching today, available initially through the Apple App Store. Dubbed Karai by Drive Key, the app will eventually make its way to Android users this summer, helping them be more mindful of the environment when behind the wheel.
This app is said to be the only one that tracks vehicle carbon emissions in real time, while also measuring eco driving behavior and offering tips, based on actual driving data.
In order to offer a precise assessment of your driving, the app utilizes Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data and is geared towards drivers with internal combustion engine cars.
Take the Vauxhall Corsa for example, the UK’s best-selling car in 2021. It would only cost £3.95 per month to offset 100% of emissions based on an annual mileage of 6,000 miles. Even if you doubled that figure to 12,000 miles annually, the cost would remain relatively low, at £7.91 per month.
Even if you had something like a Range Rover Sport, it would cost just over £34 per month to offset as many as 20,000 miles.
In case you’re wondering what all this “offsetting” is, well, solutions that help reduce carbon emissions are called carbon offsets – they represent a simple but effective way of using re-wilding, re-forestation, renewable energy projects and more, to absorb the equivalent carbon dioxide that your car produces.
“After two years of planning, data analysis and testing, we are absolutely thrilled to launch Karai today,” said Calin Saftoiu, CEO of Drive Key Corporation.
“Our initial focus is on helping drivers to reduce their emissions, and the efficient driving techniques that result from Karai’s recommendations can do so by up to 25 per cent. In the same way a fitness app builds active habits, our vision for the app is to help driving more effectively become second nature to Karai users.”
