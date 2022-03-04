New IndyCar Engines Won't Come in 2023 - Here Is Why and When We Will See Them

For another year, the new hybrid engines for IndyCar were postponed for 2024 after they were supposed to make their debut as early as next year.
After a discussion between the officials of NTT IndyCar Series and supplier Honda and Chevrolet, respectively, another postponement was decided for the new engine. As a result, for the 2023 season, the same 2.2 liter, twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant will be used.
Because of uncertainties circulating around the supply chain for the hybrid components, officials decided to introduce the powerful and newer engine for 2024. We are talking about the 2.4 liter twin-turbo V6 internal combustion engine from Chevrolet and Honda - and the ERS(Energy Recovery System) units created by Mahle, one of the leading companies when it comes to the development and invention of automotive components. These new powertrains were supposed to deliver around 900 horsepower, with 800 coming from the internal combustion engine and 100 from the additional hybrid system.
The two leading manufacturers in IndyCar Series were supposed to start testing in Florida at the end of the week, but they ended up canceling the session due to combined problems. However, they should have some data by the end of the month because the first on-track test would take place on March 30 and 31 at Sebring International Raceway.
This decision could help the teams because they will have more time to develop the new engine. On the other side, some groups considered compromising on this year's developments, so postponing the decision for 2024 could translate to another year of mediocrity.
.
Honda, Chevrolet and IndyCar presidents are looking forward to this new generation of cars that could be a game-changer."We are pleased with the pace of the technical development of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid as we prepare it for competition," said IndyCar President Jay Frye. "Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-liter hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024."
With only one race under its belt, 2022 has plenty of action yet to be delivered. So, until 2024, we will sit back and enjoy some good old IndyCar racing.
Because of uncertainties circulating around the supply chain for the hybrid components, officials decided to introduce the powerful and newer engine for 2024. We are talking about the 2.4 liter twin-turbo V6 internal combustion engine from Chevrolet and Honda - and the ERS(Energy Recovery System) units created by Mahle, one of the leading companies when it comes to the development and invention of automotive components. These new powertrains were supposed to deliver around 900 horsepower, with 800 coming from the internal combustion engine and 100 from the additional hybrid system.
The two leading manufacturers in IndyCar Series were supposed to start testing in Florida at the end of the week, but they ended up canceling the session due to combined problems. However, they should have some data by the end of the month because the first on-track test would take place on March 30 and 31 at Sebring International Raceway.
This decision could help the teams because they will have more time to develop the new engine. On the other side, some groups considered compromising on this year's developments, so postponing the decision for 2024 could translate to another year of mediocrity.
.
Honda, Chevrolet and IndyCar presidents are looking forward to this new generation of cars that could be a game-changer."We are pleased with the pace of the technical development of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid as we prepare it for competition," said IndyCar President Jay Frye. "Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-liter hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024."
With only one race under its belt, 2022 has plenty of action yet to be delivered. So, until 2024, we will sit back and enjoy some good old IndyCar racing.