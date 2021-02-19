New Humvee NXT 360 to Debut Next Week in Abu Dhabi

The Humvee is one of the longest-running vehicle nameplates used by the military. In production since 1983, it was made in vast numbers (over 280,000 until now) and in a large number of variants, presently serving the needs of some 70 countries.
At the beginning of next week, during the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, AM General, the maker of the Humvee, will be showing the latest interpretation of the military all-rounder, the NXT 360.
Described as a “true light tactical vehicle with MRAP-level protection and still transportable,” the machine is a temple of modern-day technology, powered by the range’s proven 6.5-liter diesel rated in this configuration at 250 hp.
The Humvee will be offered in two variants, Base and ES. They will be equipped with a camera system that provides soldiers with a 60°-120° field of view in the form of a live feed. More importantly, the range also offers 360-degree kinetic energy and blast threat protection, and it runs on a long-travel suspension that makes it suitable for virtually all types of terrain.
The NXT 360 can be configured to house two, four, or six passengers, plus the equipment they require for whatever mission.
“We are enthusiastic to participate at IDEX and impressed at the level of coordination and support that the organizers have provided so that we can have a safe and successful show during these challenging times,” said in a statement Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense.
“We are also extremely excited to debut the NXT 360 to our international customers as this the first opportunity for them to have a hands-on experience with this ground-breaking vehicle.”
AM General did not make any mention of the pricing for the new Humvee. You can have a full look at all the available details for the vehicle in the attached PDF document.
