New Honda Legend Debuts in Japan, Is the Acura RLX

The Legend used to be known as Honda's flagship sedan and the basis for the Acura RL/RLX. However, the tables have turned, since the Acura model is now re-badged as a Honda for the Japanese market.

12 photos



The Legend continues to be a direct rival for the Toyota Crown. It's big and quite boldly styled, but there's only one powertrain, the Sport Hybrid with SH- AWD .



Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 which produces 380 horsepower together with its three electric helpers. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is also standard. In Japan, the system has a fuel economy rating of 13 kilometers per liter, equivalent to 30.6 mpg US.



Styling-wise, the car looks the same as the American model. It features LED light at both ends and the latest version of Acura's bold grille design... with a Honda badge in the middle.



However, you have the option to add a few goodies from the Mugen parts catalog. These include a set of 20x8.5-inch multi-spoke wheels with 245/35 R20 tires, special floor mats, badges and a carbon fiber trunk spoiler. There's even a special number plate holder if you want to go crazy.



Another part of its appeal is an extensive list of standard safety features, such as lane-keep assist and front crash prevention and traffic jam assist that works up to 65 km/h But switching the steering wheel to the right side hasn't made the interior more pleasing. We know the RLX's dual-screen setup can be quite tricky to use while also lagging behind the latest infotainment systems seen on the Accord. Hopefully, the Japanese buyers appreciate the myriad of buttons.



Several colors are available for the interior leather, including Deep Brown, Premium Black, Grey Stone and Ivory Sea Coast. Exterior colors include Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Majestic Black Pearl, Premium Deep Rosso, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.



The new Honda Legend will be priced from

7,074,000yen, equivalent to $65,000.



Even though it's basically the same thing as the 2018 RLX, we thought the new Legend would interest you guys, especially considering the nameplate is over 32 years old.The Legend continues to be a direct rival for the Toyota Crown. It's big and quite boldly styled, but there's only one powertrain, the Sport Hybrid with SH-Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 which produces 380 horsepower together with its three electric helpers. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is also standard. In Japan, the system has a fuel economy rating of 13 kilometers per liter, equivalent to 30.6 mpg US.Styling-wise, the car looks the same as the American model. It features LED light at both ends and the latest version of Acura's bold grille design... with a Honda badge in the middle.However, you have the option to add a few goodies from the Mugen parts catalog. These include a set of 20x8.5-inch multi-spoke wheels with 245/35 R20 tires, special floor mats, badges and a carbon fiber trunk spoiler. There's even a special number plate holder if you want to go crazy.Another part of its appeal is an extensive list of standard safety features, such as lane-keep assist and front crash prevention and traffic jam assist that works up to 65 km/h But switching the steering wheel to the right side hasn't made the interior more pleasing. We know the RLX's dual-screen setup can be quite tricky to use while also lagging behind the latest infotainment systems seen on the Accord. Hopefully, the Japanese buyers appreciate the myriad of buttons.Several colors are available for the interior leather, including Deep Brown, Premium Black, Grey Stone and Ivory Sea Coast. Exterior colors include Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Majestic Black Pearl, Premium Deep Rosso, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.The new Honda Legend will be priced from7,074,000yen, equivalent to $65,000.