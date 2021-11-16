4 This Device Promises to Make Everybody Forget About Bulky Bike Racks

3 This Ingeniously Designed Hitch Rack Will Make Your Bike and Car a Very Happy Couple

2 The Bike Brand of Shaquille O’Neal Launches New 36er for Tall Riders From 5'8" to 7'5"

1 Juiced Bikes Gives Us a Closer Look at Its New Envy-Inducing E-Bike, a Must-Have in 2022

More on this:

New Hitch Bike Racks From Yakima Promise a Safe, Wobble-Free Ride for Your Two-Wheelers

U.S.-based car rack manufacturer Yakima released two new hitch bike racks meant to make the transportation of your bikes easier, safer, and wobble-free. Both models are versatile, easy to use, and rich in features. 9 photos



Yakima advertises its StageTwo rack as one meant to decrease bike-to-bike interference and maximize ground clearance. In order to protect your carbon frame and paint job, the rack comes with a StrongArm that secures the bike at wheels. Thanks to the SpeedKnob lock technology, the



Available in two sizes, 1.25” (3 cm) and 2” (5 cm) hitch receivers, the StageTwo rack also comes with useful accessories, such as the SafetyMate lighting and plate kit, which comes with full brake and turn signal functionality.



The new HangTight vertical hitch bike rack comes in two versions. If you opt for the HangTight 4 model, you can



Regardless of the version you opt for, the HangTight rack comes with fully padded cradles to support each bike by the handlebars. Just like the StageTwo, this one is also compatible with most mountain, road, kids, and cruiser bikes. It fits wheelbases up to 50” (127 cm) and can carry bikes with a weight of up to 37.5 lb (17 kg) each. The HangTight can hold 20 to 29” (50 to 73.6 cm) tires that are up to 5” (12.7 cm) wide.



You can order both bike racks on the



The StageTwo hitch bike rack can be used with any type of bicycle, from mountain bikes to fat bikes, road bikes, BMX-style ones, and e- bikes that weigh up to 60 lb (27 kg) per bike. In terms of wheel compatibility, the rack fits 16” to 29” (40 to 73.6 cm) wheel sizes and tires up to 3.25” (8.2 cm) wide. There’s also the option to buy the StageTwo Fat Bike Kit, which lets you use the rack with wheels that are up to 5” (12.7 cm) wide. But just a heads-up, this kit is sold separately. The rack accommodates bike wheelbases up to 52” (132 cm).Yakima advertises its StageTwo rack as one meant to decrease bike-to-bike interference and maximize ground clearance. In order to protect your carbon frame and paint job, the rack comes with a StrongArm that secures the bike at wheels. Thanks to the SpeedKnob lock technology, the bike rack is easy to install and remove, without requiring any tools. Cleverly designed, the StageTwo’s remote tilt lever gives you easy access to your car.Available in two sizes, 1.25” (3 cm) and 2” (5 cm) hitch receivers, the StageTwo rack also comes with useful accessories, such as the SafetyMate lighting and plate kit, which comes with full brake and turn signal functionality.The new HangTight vertical hitch bike rack comes in two versions. If you opt for the HangTight 4 model, you can transport up to four flat bar bikes or three drop bar bikes. If you go with the HangTight 6 version, you can carry up to six flat bar bikes or up to four drop bar bikes.Regardless of the version you opt for, the HangTight rack comes with fully padded cradles to support each bike by the handlebars. Just like the StageTwo, this one is also compatible with most mountain, road, kids, and cruiser bikes. It fits wheelbases up to 50” (127 cm) and can carry bikes with a weight of up to 37.5 lb (17 kg) each. The HangTight can hold 20 to 29” (50 to 73.6 cm) tires that are up to 5” (12.7 cm) wide.You can order both bike racks on the Yakima website. Pricing starts at $750 for the StageTwo and $1,000 for the HangTight 6.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.