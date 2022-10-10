New GS Grade Makes Australia's 2023 Mitsubishi ASX More Affordable

Mitsubishi has updated the ASX for the 2023 model year in Australia, and one of the novelties represents the introduction of a new entry-level variant, dubbed the GS.
Kicking off the range of the compact crossover with a choice of a five-speed manual or a CVT, hooked up to the 110 kW (150 ps / 147 hp) and 197 Nm (145 lb-ft) of torque 2.0-liter gasoline engine, it starts at AU$23,990 (US$15,249) when ordered with the stick shift, or AU$26,240 (US$16,679) with the continuously variable transmission.
It features side mirrors, door handles, and rear garnish finished in the same color as the rest of the body, rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light, LED headlights, and 16-inch steel wheels. Black fabric upholstery can be seen inside, next to piano black accents, and gray headliner. The equipment level comprises the 60/40 folding rear seats, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, four-speaker audio, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Driving assistance features offered at no extra cost on the new ASX GS are the emergency brake assist, emergency stop signal function, forward collision mitigation, electronic brake distribution, hill-start assist, reversing camera, and brake override system. These add up to the usual anti-locking brakes, and airbags, which comprise the frontal ones, side, curtain, and the one for the driver’s knees.
Adding additional gear for the 2023MY is the ES trim level, which now features dusk-sensing headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, front LED fog lamps, automatic high beams, and rear parking sensors. Automatic climate control with second-row vents and 18-inch alloys are other gains over the GS.
The MR and LS grades gain a six-speaker audio. The MR has 18-inch alloys, black side mirror casings and grille, and smart key with one-touch start. The LS adds black roof rails, illuminated vanity mirrors, rear privacy windows, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, as well as lane departure warning, lane change assist, blind stop warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.
The GSR gets additional equipment, and the 123 kW (167 ps / 165 hp) and 222 Nm (164 lb-ft) of torque 2.4-liter gasoline engine, mated to a CVT. Sitting at the top of the range is the Exceed, with the same lump and more standard gear, and it kicks off at AU$34,740 (US$22,082).
It features side mirrors, door handles, and rear garnish finished in the same color as the rest of the body, rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light, LED headlights, and 16-inch steel wheels. Black fabric upholstery can be seen inside, next to piano black accents, and gray headliner. The equipment level comprises the 60/40 folding rear seats, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, four-speaker audio, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Driving assistance features offered at no extra cost on the new ASX GS are the emergency brake assist, emergency stop signal function, forward collision mitigation, electronic brake distribution, hill-start assist, reversing camera, and brake override system. These add up to the usual anti-locking brakes, and airbags, which comprise the frontal ones, side, curtain, and the one for the driver’s knees.
Adding additional gear for the 2023MY is the ES trim level, which now features dusk-sensing headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, front LED fog lamps, automatic high beams, and rear parking sensors. Automatic climate control with second-row vents and 18-inch alloys are other gains over the GS.
The MR and LS grades gain a six-speaker audio. The MR has 18-inch alloys, black side mirror casings and grille, and smart key with one-touch start. The LS adds black roof rails, illuminated vanity mirrors, rear privacy windows, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, as well as lane departure warning, lane change assist, blind stop warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.
The GSR gets additional equipment, and the 123 kW (167 ps / 165 hp) and 222 Nm (164 lb-ft) of torque 2.4-liter gasoline engine, mated to a CVT. Sitting at the top of the range is the Exceed, with the same lump and more standard gear, and it kicks off at AU$34,740 (US$22,082).