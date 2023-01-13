New Google Maps Version Now Available for iPhone and CarPlay With Mysterious Updates

More on this:

1 Porsche in Talks to Integrate Google Software in Its Vehicles

2 New Tech Lets Hungry Drivers Order Food in the Smartest Possible Way

3 Apple Is Finally Making Apple Maps Truly Useful, Obviously Only for a Handful of Users

4 Turns Out Nobody Believed Waze Could Be a Game-Changer, And Look Where It Is Today

5 Top Google Maps Alternative Now Available for More Android Users