New Google Maps Update Released With Good News for Android Auto Users

While Google Maps should feel at home on Android Auto (after all, it’s a Google app running on top of another Google app), a bug that was discovered recently by users turned the navigation software into a thing to avoid.
Google Maps was the one to blame for lags and freezing happening on Android Auto in cars with rotary control knobs. Users discovered that in many cases, Android Auto launched directly with Google Maps in focus, and using their control knobs to interact with the navigation app or switch to another menu was impossible.
This was all because Google Maps caused Android Auto to completely freeze, so force-closing the application and relaunching it was the only way to go.
Tech-savvy users discovered that removing the latest Google Maps update and downgrading to an earlier release brought things back to normal, with Android Auto once again running properly with no freezing whatsoever.
While Google has so far remained tight-lipped on everything related to this glitch, it now looks like the most recent version of Google Maps fixes it.
Users have confirmed in a post on the Google support forums that installing the latest Google Maps version indeed restores the expected behavior on Android Auto in cars with rotary control knobs.
The most recent version of Google Maps for the stable channel was shipped on November 24 as build 11.58.0701. You can find the stand-alone APK installer on this page.
If you want to download the new Google Maps version without waiting for the Google Play Store rollout, just head over to the link above and get the APK installer. Once the file is saved on the smartphone, just tap it to begin the installation. Depending on the settings on your device, you might have to grant special permissions to the process, as the installation of apps from third-party sources is blocked by default on Android smartphones.
