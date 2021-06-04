Vento Is a Megasailer Superyacht That’s Truly Green but Still Luxurious

4 Sygic Keeps Polishing Its Google Maps Rival for iPhone and CarPlay

1 Amazon Announces a Google Maps Competitor That Uses Esri and HERE Maps

New Google Maps Feature on Android Brings Self-Driving Cars at One-Tap Distance

Waymo is a continuously evolving service, and now it looks like it’s ready to advance to the next level, as Google has just announced direct integration in Google Maps for Android. 1 photo



As you probably know already, the autonomous ride-hailing service has been active for a while in Phoenix, Arizona. However, it’s not a secret that the Alphabet-owned company already plans an expansion to more regions.



The debut of Waymo in



So, in theory, Waymo going live in Google Maps could be the first step towards a possible expansion to more regions, though the company has remained completely tight-lipped on such a thing for now. How is Waymo integration in Google Maps actually working? Everything is as simple as it could be.



All you need to do is launch Google Maps on Android (iPhone support isn’t available at this point, but it could land later) and then define a starting point and a destination. Next, you can just tap the transit or rides modes in Google Maps, and you should see Waymo listed at the bottom of the screen as a ride-hailing option.



Google Maps then displays an estimated price and a link to open the app on your device, therefore making the experience as straightforward as possible.



According to the official announcement, the service currently works in the Metro Phoenix area exclusively. Again, there’s a good chance the company is currently testing the waters to determine its capacity and figure out if an expansion is feasible or not.

Waymo One is now in @GoogleMaps. Tap the ride-hailing option when you’re in the Metro Phoenix area, then hail a fully autonomous ride powered by the #WaymoDriver! pic.twitter.com/ZTxv5IXdzS — Waymo (@Waymo) June 3, 2021 While at first glance it doesn’t seem much, the announcement is big news for the future of Waymo As you probably know already, the autonomous ride-hailing service has been active for a while in Phoenix, Arizona. However, it’s not a secret that the Alphabet-owned company already plans an expansion to more regions.The debut of Waymo in Google Maps makes it possible for the company to actually figure out if it’s ready for more passengers, especially as Google’s navigation app is indeed expected to generate a bump in this regard in the short term.So, in theory, Waymo going live in Google Maps could be the first step towards a possible expansion to more regions, though the company has remained completely tight-lipped on such a thing for now. How is Waymo integration in Google Maps actually working? Everything is as simple as it could be.All you need to do is launch Google Maps on Android (iPhone support isn’t available at this point, but it could land later) and then define a starting point and a destination. Next, you can just tap the transit or rides modes in Google Maps, and you should see Waymo listed at the bottom of the screen as a ride-hailing option.Google Maps then displays an estimated price and a link to open the app on your device, therefore making the experience as straightforward as possible.According to the official announcement, the service currently works in the Metro Phoenix area exclusively. Again, there’s a good chance the company is currently testing the waters to determine its capacity and figure out if an expansion is feasible or not.