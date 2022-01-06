New Google Maps Alternatives Launch on Android Automotive

The adoption of Android Auto keeps growing and growing, but at the same time, Google is working around the clock on improving Android Automotive.
And it’s all for a very good reason. Compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive is the operating system that powers the infotainment experience behind the wheel, so Google can offer deeper integration of its services.
Including Google Maps, that is, as the navigation app is now capable of accessing battery information and automatically searching for charging stations when needed.
But starting today, Android Automotive users are also provided with new navigation solutions to replace Google Maps if this app isn’t their favorite cup of tea.
In an announcement at CES, Google revealed a new batch of applications launching on Android Auto, including Sygic and Flitsmeister. If you’ve never tried Flitsmeister, you really need to.
Seen as a rival to Waze, Flitsmeister can help drivers reach a specific destination much faster, and thanks to Android Automotive support, it can now run on the larger screen inside the car without the need for a smartphone to mirror the mobile device experience.
In addition, Android Automotive is also getting further apps, such as ChargePoint and PlugShare. Both are supposed to help drivers find a charging station much easier, all from the Android Automotive-powered display. And last but not least, SpotHero and ParkWhiz are also making their debut on the platform, making our lives easier when it comes to finding a parking spot.
All these app launches are living proof that the Android Automotive app ecosystem is growing. At this point, the list of available apps includes the most popular names, which means users are already provided with the essential package in a car running on this platform.
Without a doubt, the number of apps to expand to Android Automotive will continue to grow as more carmakers embrace the operating system, so expect further news on this front in the coming months.
