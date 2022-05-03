New Google Makes Feature Makes Getting Navigation Directions Much Easier

By default, if you use Google Maps to search for directions to a specific destination, the application automatically chooses the car module, therefore providing navigation instructions for drivers.
If you want to walk to the destination, ride a bike, or use public transportation, you just need to tap the appropriate mode in the directions screen, thus switching from car to whatever means of reaching the address you want to use.
Obviously, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient and straightforward way to get directions to a specific destination, especially if you don’t have a car.
This is why Google is reportedly testing a new feature that will streamline the whole process of getting navigation instructions for a specific mode of transportation.
At this point, if you want to pick a default mode of transportation, the only way to do it is via the Google app. The process, however, isn’t exactly intuitive, and many users might have a hard time figuring out how to do it.
So in the future, Google Maps could get new settings specifically for this capability. The app would allow users to choose the preferred mode of transportation that Google Maps would use when searching for directions.
For instance, if you typically use public transportation and therefore pick it as the favorite in Google Maps, the app then searches for directions and defaults to this mode when providing the directions to the destination. You will still be able to go to other modes, such as car, if you want, but by default, you’ll see the one you picked as the favorite.
The change is part of the latest beta build (Google Maps version 11.28) on Android, and it appears to be enabled by a server-side switch. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Google would eventually release this feature to all users out there, as the new settings appear to come as a very limited test for the time being.
