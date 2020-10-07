New Generation of Pirelli Cinturato P7 Tires Means Business

Tesla's Self-Sustaining Party Yacht - Musk Offered No Input on the Design

The Italian tire manufacturer has been revolutionizing the industry for more than 50 years, gracing the wheels of performance road cars and legendary racing machines. 6 photos



Recently, they introduced the latest generation of the Cinturato P7 line-up. The focal points of the development were safety, reliability, efficiency, and increased performance.



This was aided by feedback from premium car manufacturers like Audi,



The new tires feature pioneering technologies that sort out some age-old issues that appear due to low road temperature and extreme weather conditions, like poor grip, aquaplaning and longer braking distances.



Pirelli’s new and innovative thread compound is made out materials that can change their characteristics due to ambient temperature. That means constant grip, precise handling, and reliability regardless of how hot or cold it is outside.



The new tire improves on its predecessor stellar dry road grip and has far better handling in wet conditions while also reducing the risk of aquaplaning. This makes it a lot safer on wet roads than the earlier generation.







This leads to an improvement in resistance absorption and durability, which means decreased tire wear and more miles than usual can be covered with a set of these tires. The manufacturer claims an overall 6% increase in tire lifespan from earlier generations.



These improvements also result in a lighter tire, which in turns translates into lower fuel consumption, making the new Cinturato P7 a more efficient and environmentally friendly and Pirelli’s first ‘Green Performance’ tire.



Braking distances are also reduced by perfecting the thread pattern alongside the world’s biggest car manufacturers to work in cooperation with the car’s electronics, making the tires more effective. Pirelli estimates a reduction in braking distance between 7% and 10% when braking from 60 mph (97 kph) and bringing the car to a stop.



Being marketed for premium vehicles means that the comfort characteristics of the tires are as important as performance and safety. With that in mind, the Italian rubber specialists also improved both ride and acoustic comfort in the new tire.







Apart from the revolutionary materials used, the Cinturato P7 comes with all cutting-edge Pirelli technologies like the ‘Seal Inside’ puncture protection layer that prevents the tire from losing pressure in case of an accident. A choice or ‘Run Flat’ construction is also available, making the tires almost bulletproof.



