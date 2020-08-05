New generation Mercedes me App Turns Into Fully-Digital Ecosystem

Because we live in a digitally interconnected world, every automaker now has its own smartphone and tablet companion app for its models. Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz division is no exception, and its original Mercedes me app has been around for half a decade already. Time for a new generation, then and a thorough transformation into a complete connectivity ecosystem thanks to the company’s very own standardized developer platform.
The new architecture, which includes an SDK (software developer kit) for further third-party enhancements, is described as both modular and highly customizable. For now, the digital environment consists of just three applications – the Mercedes me companion app, the Mercedes me Store and Mercedes me Service.
All three of them can be installed on smart devices using the App Store from Apple and the Google Play Store and will be available in 40 markets across the company’s global network before the start of 2021. They were developed with input from both customers and partners, thus including new features and a reworked user experience.
The company highlights the faster update cycle and the more intuitive operation standard and soon all Mercedes me apps will become interlinked. The brand allows a single Mercedes me ID login across all of them for hustle-free user switching between the apps when clients need to access single-app specific functionalities.
The most important will remain the Mercedes me app – it is used as the liaison between owner and the vehicle, providing access to vital details such as mileage, remaining range, or tire pressure. Various digital commands can be used with the app depending on the user’s model.
For example, the heating can be turned on / off, an open-top can drop down its roof or a standard vehicle can open its side windows, and also the front lights can be flashed for easier parking location in the dark, among others. The Mercedes me Store App acts as a gateway to specific Mercedes-Benz digital products and the Mercedes me Service App takes care of the maintenance part of the ownership equation.
