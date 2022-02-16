New Ford SUV Will Have a Split Tailgate That Also Includes a Dog Ramp

Ford will have a new SUV soon. This one will come with a split tailgate like we’ve previously seen on BMWs and Land Rovers. The American carmaker is also adding something useful: an integrated dog ramp and more sensors. Here’s what you need to know.
The new Explorer and the new Expedition with their Timberline rugged look specification aren’t enough for the automaker. Ford clients must get something new that’s better than what the likes of BMW and Land Rover are currently offering. So that’s what’s happening. A newly disclosed patent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) confirms it.
According to the document, the split tailgate will have new characteristics that make everyday life easier. For example, the integrated dog ramp that can be easily deployed at the touch of a button. You already know the Ford F-150 tailgate step. This dog ramp will work in a similar fashion, but it won’t support human weight. It’s meant for your furry friends. It’s not entirely clear yet if it will also work automatically, but, based on the filing, Ford seems like it wants to.
At the same time, the SUV that’ll have this new split tailgate technology will include a bunch of sensors that’ll monitor when you’re approaching the vehicle. If it detects you carrying heavy stuff, then it will automatically open. It won’t hit anything, don’t worry. Ford thought of that and added proximity sensors. If they detect an obstacle, the car will cancel, and it will stop opening to the maximum point.
Based on the drawings included in the filing, we think this new feature might be installed on the new facelifted Explorer or on an entirely different model like the Equator or something else that will be fit for family adventures. A strong candidate is the Expedition, for sure. Doesn’t look like Edge will get it. The sketches sure give us BMW vibes based on the taillights and make us think of Range Rover when we’re looking at the side profile.
One thing’s for sure: this split tailgate will prove useful, especially when you consider that Ford already thought about you wanting to hitch a trailer too. The bottom part won’t open when that’s the case, but it will go up until it reaches a 90-degree position so you can have enough space to move stuff around.
Ford keeps on updating its in-car technology. A couple of days ago we discovered the American carmaker wants to install liquid-cooled seats in its future models.
