autoevolution
 

New Ford Ranger Raptor Coming to The UK in Early 2019

12 Jul 2018, 12:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Revealed in February with great pomp and circumstance, the first-ever Ranger Raptor still hasn’t entered production at the American company’s Rayong plant in Thailand. Confirmed for Australia and neighboring countries, the performance-oriented pickup truck is also coming to the United Kingdom.
26 photos
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package
Considering that Europe’s top-selling pickup also happens to be the Ranger, there’s no denying the Raptor will be available in this part of the world as well. Prototypes of the newcomer have been spied in the United States of America on numerous occasions, though it remains to be seen if the U.S.-spec workhorse will be built in Thailand or at the Michigan Assembly Plant in the city of Wayne.

The Ranger Raptor will cost from around £40,000 in the United Kingdom, putting it in the same pricing range as the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. And yes, this means the Focus RS is more affordable despite the fact it packs more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder powerplant. Coincidence or not, the downtuned version of this engine comes standard on the U.S.-spec Ranger.

While on the subject of internal combustion, both the Australian and European models rely on the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel. The four-cylinder lump is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission we know form the F-150 and Mustang. As far as output is concerned, 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) should be enough even on rough terrain.

Drawing influence from the F-150 Raptor from America, the Ranger Raptor is the most attention-grabbing workhorse in a long, long time. In addition to the exterior makeover, the newcomer rides high thanks to the off-road tires and long-travel suspension. When things get serious, the bash plate fitted to the underchassis should protect the most vulnerable of mechanical parts, including the electronically controlled locking differential.

If Ford doesn’t float your boat, European customers in the market for a no-nonsense pickup can cross-shop from Arctic Trucks. Those are the guys who prepared the Toyota Hilux that got Top Gear’s presenters and film crew to the Magnetic North Pole.
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Europe Ford Ranger Raptor UK 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck Ford Ranger
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 