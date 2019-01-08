autoevolution

New Ford Fiesta SUV Spyshots Reveal Coupe Silhouette, Could Replace Ecosport

What do SUVs and niche models have in common? Well, they both sell much better than they used to, even though the first obviously outperform the others by an astronomical margin. However, when the two overlap, you could end up with a recipe for success and this is what Ford seems to be planning for the upcoming Fiesta SUV.
The crossover has now been spied with the production body and we can clearly notice its silhouette, with the sloping roofline appearing to bring us the market's smallest SUV-coupe to date.

Since the prototypes haven't entered the final testing stage, we can't trust styling elements like the light clusters, though.

The stylish high-rider will compete against rivals such as the Kia Stonic, the Hyundai Kona and the Mazda CX-3 and its arrival is only normal.

You see, earlier in the decade, when many automakers decided to jump the crossover bandwagon, even for the compact and sub-compact segments, Ford insisted on MPVs (call them minivans, if you must), but the Blue Oval is shifting its strategy to cope with market demand.

As such, the company's current small crossover range has a place that needs to be filled. We're talking about the gap between the Fiesta Active, which is a trim level, and the Ecosport, which is a model on a tight budget.

In fact, it would be possible for the upcoming Fiesta SUV to replace the Ecosport, at least on non-emerging markets. And yes, the newcomer will get a proper name by the time it reaches showrooms.

Since it shares its platform with the Fiesta, the future model will borrow the supermini's EcoBoost engine lineup. And while most models will come in front-wheel-drive configuration, the engineers could add AWD as an option, perhaps building on the tech side of the Ecosport.
