New Ford Fiesta SUV Spyshots Reveal Coupe Silhouette, Could Replace Ecosport

What do SUVs and niche models have in common? Well, they both sell much better than they used to, even though the first obviously outperform the others by an astronomical margin. However, when the two overlap, you could end up with a recipe for success and this is what Ford seems to be planning for the upcoming Fiesta SUV.

Since the prototypes haven't entered the final testing stage, we can't trust styling elements like the light clusters, though.



The stylish high-rider will compete against rivals such as the Kia Stonic, the Hyundai Kona and the



You see, earlier in the decade, when many automakers decided to jump the crossover bandwagon, even for the compact and sub-compact segments, Ford insisted on MPVs (call them minivans, if you must), but the Blue Oval is shifting its strategy to cope with market demand.



As such, the company's current small crossover range has a place that needs to be filled. We're talking about the gap between the Fiesta Active, which is a trim level, and the



In fact, it would be possible for the upcoming Fiesta SUV to replace the Ecosport, at least on non-emerging markets. And yes, the newcomer will get a proper name by the time it reaches showrooms.



