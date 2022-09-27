New Fly12 Sport 4K Dashcam for Cyclists Offers Seven Hours of Continuous Recording

On the market for over 10 years, Australia-based Cycliq focuses on making cyclists feel safer on the road. Its new Fly12 Sport bike cam is advertised as an essential safety asset for all riders and boasts competitive features such as 4K resolution and hours of continuous recording.
The Fly12 Sport is a recently launched product but it is not the only dashcam for cyclists in this manufacturer’s offer. The company’s first Fly12 headlight/cam was launched seven years ago.
Back to the latest dashcam model from Cycliq, it boasts a new and improved look, weighs less than previous versions and it is also smarter. The bike cam is smaller and lighter, has a water resistance rating of IP56, and tips the scales at only 5 oz (148 grams), with the manufacturer claiming it is 24 percent lighter than the previous model. As for its dimensions, the Fly12 Sport is 3.1” (8 cm) long, 2” (5.1 cm) wide and 1.2” (3 cm) high.
The new Fly12 Sport features an intuitive, rear OLED screen that lets users configure some of the settings and also provides device status info.
Also on the list of upgrades is the new QHD (quad high definition) imaging system, and an optimized battery performance.
In addition to the 400-lumen light, the Fly12 Sport also features a sharp, wide-angle QHD camera whose purpose is to record everything it sees in front of you during your ride. Included in the box is a 64GB micro SD card but you can replace it with others up to 256GB if you want.
Another improvement is the longer battery life, with the bike cam packing a 3,000 mAh lithium battery that allows up to seven hours of continuous recording when using the device in camera mode and up to 6.5 hours with the light in low pulse mode.
Just like with previous versions, Cycliq included some smart features with the Fly12 Sport too, such as the incident protection mode that automatically locks audio and video files in case of an accident.
A dedicated app offers additional control in terms of light and camera settings and it also helps you edit the videos and export them.
Cycliq’s Fly12 Sport bike cam is priced at $319 and you can pre-order it now on the manufacturer’s website.
Back to the latest dashcam model from Cycliq, it boasts a new and improved look, weighs less than previous versions and it is also smarter. The bike cam is smaller and lighter, has a water resistance rating of IP56, and tips the scales at only 5 oz (148 grams), with the manufacturer claiming it is 24 percent lighter than the previous model. As for its dimensions, the Fly12 Sport is 3.1” (8 cm) long, 2” (5.1 cm) wide and 1.2” (3 cm) high.
The new Fly12 Sport features an intuitive, rear OLED screen that lets users configure some of the settings and also provides device status info.
Also on the list of upgrades is the new QHD (quad high definition) imaging system, and an optimized battery performance.
In addition to the 400-lumen light, the Fly12 Sport also features a sharp, wide-angle QHD camera whose purpose is to record everything it sees in front of you during your ride. Included in the box is a 64GB micro SD card but you can replace it with others up to 256GB if you want.
Another improvement is the longer battery life, with the bike cam packing a 3,000 mAh lithium battery that allows up to seven hours of continuous recording when using the device in camera mode and up to 6.5 hours with the light in low pulse mode.
Just like with previous versions, Cycliq included some smart features with the Fly12 Sport too, such as the incident protection mode that automatically locks audio and video files in case of an accident.
A dedicated app offers additional control in terms of light and camera settings and it also helps you edit the videos and export them.
Cycliq’s Fly12 Sport bike cam is priced at $319 and you can pre-order it now on the manufacturer’s website.