New Ferrari BR20 Unveiled as GTC4Lusso-Based One-Off, Packs V12 Power and Heritage Styling

Another day, another bespoke Ferrari project. Just kidding, these things don’t come around all that often, which is why we’re absolutely thrilled to show you Maranello’s latest one-off supercar. The vehicle is dubbed BR20 and while it is based on the GTC4Lusso platform, the styling has been thoroughly enhanced to reference classic Ferrari models of the 1950s and 60s.
The Italian carmaker removed the rear seats in order to accommodate the BR20’s sleek fastback-like styling. The one-off car is also three inches (7.6 cm) longer than the original and comes with loads of interesting details, such as the front grille’s new horizontal slats, modified headlights (lower compared to those on the GTC4Lusso) with slimmer DRLs, 20-inch tone-on-tone wheels, several carbon fiber elements and chrome inserts, plus a muscular rear bumper.
Speaking of the rear, the volume of the arch has been hollowed so as to create an aerodynamic channel with the air outlet behind the fascia – a little homage to classic Ferraris of the past, as well as to something like the 599 GTB Fiorano. We also like the twin taillights that almost mirror the tailpipes, which sit lower into the diffuser.
As for the interior of this bespoke V12-powered coupe was trimmed in two shades of brown leather mixed with carbon fiber. The seats specifically were trimmed in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather, featuring an exclusive pattern at the front to go with the silver cross-stitching.
Other highlights include the oak trim with carbon fiber inserts that adorns the rear bench and luggage deck, underneath which you’ll find a deeper loading area when folded flat.
In the end, we wouldn’t go as far as to say this is the most beautiful Ferrari model out there, but the fact there’s not another one like it in the whole wide world makes it tremendously appealing.
