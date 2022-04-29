New Features Revealed for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race

The 38th edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race will feature a new qualifying format to improve the level of excitement delivered to motorsport fans.
The race held at the Texas Motor Speedway will have $1 million at stake for the race winner, so you can be sure that all drivers will be as competitive as possible.The new qualifying format will consist of two rounds.
The first one will feature a single lap in reverse order of the ongoing 2022 owner points, with the top-eight drivers advancing to a head-to-head knockout phase - something like the World Cup at soccer.
Now we get to the fun part. The second round will emphasize the pit crews, allowing them to show their skills and talents. This challenge will have two cars positioned in temporary side-by-side pit stalls.
At the sound of a buzzer, every pit crew will perform a full pit stop, and at the drop of the jack the All-Star drivers will leave the stall as quickly as possible. The first car back to the start-finish line will advance to the next round, with the final pairing left to compete for the pole position.
As a result, the drivers eliminated in the round of eight will start from P5 to P8 based on their lap in the first qualifying round, while the drivers eliminated in the round of four will start in the third and fourth based on their qualifying laps.The Open Race format will be separated into three different stages (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps), with the winner of each one advancing to the main event.
For the main All-Star Race, we will have 125 laps, broken down into four stages (three 25 laps staged and a 50 lap stage). The winner of every stage will start on the pole on the final stage as long as they finish 15th or better. Another fun feature will be the addition of the "All-Star" competition caution, thrown by the officials if a natural caution does not occur between Lap 15 and Lap 25.
The NASCAR special race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. Hopefully, all these new features will improve the show for the fans.
