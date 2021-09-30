5 Drones Come Together to Become Working Baby Yoda Floating Cradle

4 Autel Launches the Enterprise Version of Its EVO II Drone, With up to 42 Minutes of Flight

3 Uninspired Dad Tests Heavy-Lift Drone Using Kid as Cargo. Wait for It...

2 World’s First Medical Drone Network to Connect 40 Droneports Across an Entire City

1 This Drone-in-a-Box Helps You Monitor Your Property Remotely, Like Playing a Game

New EVO Nano Drone from Autel Weighs as Much as an Orange and Fits in Your Palm

Autel’s new drone, the Evo Nano, is adorably looking, weighing as much as an orange and fitting comfortably in the palm of your hand. But don’t let that fool you. This device packs powerful, competitive features in its small package. 6 photos



Now the company plans another launch for this fall with some new mini additions to the lineup: the Evo Nano and Evo Nano+ ultralight drones, the first ones in their class to come with an obstacle avoidance feature.



These entry-level



The standard EVO Nano packs a 48MP camera that can shoot 4K/30fps videos and has a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. If you go with the Nano+, you get a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 50MP photos, and a PDAF + CDAF autofocus system that is great for moving subjects. Its large aperture (f/1.9) helps with noise reduction.



Both



Autel’s It’s been a busy period for drone manufacturer Autel Robotics, with the company recently announcing the EVO II Enterprise , versatile enough to be used in any industry and scenario, from public safety and traffic supervision to mapping, firefighting, power inspection, search and rescue, to offer just a few examples.Now the company plans another launch for this fall with some new mini additions to the lineup: the Evo Nano and Evo Nano+ ultralight drones, the first ones in their class to come with an obstacle avoidance feature.These entry-level drones weigh less than 8.8 oz (250 grams) and can deliver smooth and sharp images, being able to transmit video from a distance of 6.2 miles (10 km). Both the Nano and the Nano+ drones can stay in the air for 28 minutes and come with level 5 wind resistance.The standard EVO Nano packs a 48MP camera that can shoot 4K/30fps videos and has a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. If you go with the Nano+, you get a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 50MP photos, and a PDAF + CDAF autofocus system that is great for moving subjects. Its large aperture (f/1.9) helps with noise reduction.Both drones come with an HDR mode to help you get rich, detailed images in any conditions, as well as a Dynamic Track 2:1 feature for tracking your subjects. Multiple cinematic shooting modes are available with the Nano drones, which let you automatically add templates and filters. Moreover, you can even add a soundtrack using the Sky app.Autel’s Nano drones will be available at the end of this month. Pricing starts at $650 for the Nano drone and $800 for the Nano+. You can choose between four colors: orange, red, gray, and white.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.