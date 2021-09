New EVO Nano Drone from Autel Weighs as Much as an Orange and Fits in Your Palm

It’s been a busy period for drone manufacturer Autel Robotics, with the company recently announcing the EVO II Enterprise , versatile enough to be used in any industry and scenario, from public safety and traffic supervision to mapping, firefighting, power inspection, search and rescue, to offer just a few examples.Now the company plans another launch for this fall with some new mini additions to the lineup: the Evo Nano and Evo Nano+ ultralight drones, the first ones in their class to come with an obstacle avoidance feature.These entry-level drones weigh less than 8.8 oz (250 grams) and can deliver smooth and sharp images, being able to transmit video from a distance of 6.2 miles (10 km). Both the Nano and the Nano+ drones can stay in the air for 28 minutes and come with level 5 wind resistance.The standard EVO Nano packs a 48MP camera that can shoot 4K/30fps videos and has a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. If you go with the Nano+, you get a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 50MP photos, and a PDAF + CDAF autofocus system that is great for moving subjects. Its large aperture (f/1.9) helps with noise reduction.Both drones come with an HDR mode to help you get rich, detailed images in any conditions, as well as a Dynamic Track 2:1 feature for tracking your subjects. Multiple cinematic shooting modes are available with the Nano drones, which let you automatically add templates and filters. Moreover, you can even add a soundtrack using the Sky app.Autel’s Nano drones will be available at the end of this month. Pricing starts at $650 for the Nano drone and $800 for the Nano+. You can choose between four colors: orange, red, gray, and white.