New DS 9 Opera Premiere Specification Unveiled with Spectacular Dark Violet Exterior

DS Automobiles has unveiled a new flagship specification for the DS 9 premium sedan, dubbed Opera Premiere. This variant is available with E-Tense 250 and E-Tense 4x4 360 plug-in hybrid drivetrains to go with an exclusive Pearl Gray interior and a new Whisper color for the exterior.
The DS 9 Opera Premiere is based on the Rivoli + variant and features all available DS 9 equipment as standard.
There are four available exterior colors offered in Perla Nera Black, Platinum Gray, Crystal Pearl, and the new Whisper, which is a sophisticated dark violet hue capable of absorbing light in a way that enhances the sedan's sleek silhouette.
You can also tell which spec this is by looking at the special badges situated at the bottom of the front doors.
Inside, you’ll find Pearl Gray Nappa leather all over the dashboard and door panels, along with subtle Pearl stitching. The seats, meanwhile, feature the brand’s iconic watchstrap upholstery and are also covered with light Pearl Gray Nappa leather. Furthermore, you’ll find Pebble Gray Alcantara around the sunroof and on the interior of the door pillars.
In terms of tech and gadgets, you get the DS Active Scan Suspension, DS Drive Assist level 2 semi-autonomous driving, DS Active LED Vision headlights, DS Night Vision, the Extended Safety Pack, DS Park Pilot, an electric sunroof with power wind deflector, a Focal Electra sound system, the DS Lounge Seats Pack and an alarm with deadlocking and electric child-proof doors.
As for performance, the DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Opera Premiere features a PureTech 200 gasoline engine working alongside two electric motors (108 hp front / 111 hp rear). You need 5.6 seconds in order to hit 62 mph (100 kph).
Then there’s the "cheaper" DS 9 E-Tense 250 Opera Premiere, whose 108 hp electric motor and PureTech 200 gasoline unit are linked to a 15.6 kWh battery, offering a zero-emissions range of up to 45 miles (73 km).
Prices for the latter start from 76,800 euros ($76,000) in France, while the flagship all-wheel drive variant will set you back 86,650 euros ($85,775).
