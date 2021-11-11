New Drone Technology Is a Real Mind Bender, Uses the Power of Your Thought as a Controller

Considering the dizzying evolution of technology in recent years, it was only a matter of time until someone came up with this: a drone technology that uses your mind to control the device.
And as it turns out, U.K.-based defense company Ultra Electronics has been working on this for quite a few years now, but it took until now to actually come up with a working prototype of the mind-controlled drone. Ultra Electronics offered a demonstration flight of its prototype at the Three Counties Defence and Security Expo, an annual event that takes place in England and hosts around 150 exhibitors.
Footage of the demo shows us a drone being lifted into the air in an indoor location and then landed back on the table, by a pilot who’s simply staring at a laptop screen, focusing on some circles on it, while wearing some sort of device on her head. It’s hard to understand what’s going on just by looking at the video, and the explanation of Tony White, the company’s CTO for land systems, doesn’t make it all that much clearer.
But basically what’s going on is that the pilot sitting in front of the laptop has a sensor strapped to the head. The shapes on the screen are called tags, and according to White, they have a signal within them. As the pilot stares at a particular shape, his eyes respond in a certain way and the way in which that eye response occurs is a signal picked up on the visual cortex of the brain.
What the sensor strapped to the head does is look for those signals coming through the eyeball, through the brain, and then on to the visual cortex. Once it is there, the sensor understands what that signal looks like and turns it into a command for the drone. The pilot can thus make the drone take off, rotate into the air, or land, without moving as much as a finger.
So far, we have no idea what will happen next with Ultra Electronics’ prototype, but the developer claims its technology can have a variety of applications, being suitable for use in unmanned vessels, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), in the military, and more.
Footage of the demo shows us a drone being lifted into the air in an indoor location and then landed back on the table, by a pilot who’s simply staring at a laptop screen, focusing on some circles on it, while wearing some sort of device on her head. It’s hard to understand what’s going on just by looking at the video, and the explanation of Tony White, the company’s CTO for land systems, doesn’t make it all that much clearer.
But basically what’s going on is that the pilot sitting in front of the laptop has a sensor strapped to the head. The shapes on the screen are called tags, and according to White, they have a signal within them. As the pilot stares at a particular shape, his eyes respond in a certain way and the way in which that eye response occurs is a signal picked up on the visual cortex of the brain.
What the sensor strapped to the head does is look for those signals coming through the eyeball, through the brain, and then on to the visual cortex. Once it is there, the sensor understands what that signal looks like and turns it into a command for the drone. The pilot can thus make the drone take off, rotate into the air, or land, without moving as much as a finger.
So far, we have no idea what will happen next with Ultra Electronics’ prototype, but the developer claims its technology can have a variety of applications, being suitable for use in unmanned vessels, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), in the military, and more.