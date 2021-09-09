autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

New Dodge SUV for Mexico Shows Chinese Influences, Features Turbo Power

Home > News > Car Profile
9 Sep 2021, 15:09 UTC ·
Over in the United States, the Dodge brand is rumored to revive the Hornet concept in the guise of a utility vehicle with underpinnings from the Alfa Romeo Tonale. It remains to be seen how that hearsay will hold up in a few years’ time, but further south, Dodge prepares to unveil a brand-new CUV.
15 photos
New Dodge SUV for MexicoNew Dodge SUV for MexicoNew Dodge SUV for MexicoNew Dodge SUV for MexicoGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for ChinaGAC Trumpchi GS4 Plus for China
Teased in camouflage by Stellantis Mexico, the yet-unnamed crossover is very close to series production according to the local division. Said to usher in a new era for the brand, the newcomer raises a couple of question marks.

Firstly, what kind of platform is hiding underneath the bodyshell? And secondly, what’s up with the design of the D-pillar area? Both questions can be answered by GAC Fiat Chrysler, a joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Guangzhou Automobile, a huge automaker from China.

In other words, the Dodge SUV before your eyes can be described as a badge-engineered Trumpchi GS4 Plus. Previously known as the Trumpchi GS5 until 2021 when the second-generation model was facelifted in the People’s Republic of China, this particular crossover is offered with a six-speed automatic transmission coupled to a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine.

Revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, the crossover in question develops 185 kW (248 horsepower) and 390 Nm (288 pound-feet) of torque as per Guangzhou Automobile. A 1.5-liter turbo serves as the base plant. Save for the fugly grille up front, it’s a fine choice in the fiercely competitive and very crowded C-segment.

4,710 millimeters (185.4 inches) long, the GS4 Plus is rocking a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with iOS smartphones by means of Apple CarPlay. Priced from 126,800 to 149,800 yuan (make that $19,645 and $23,210) depending on the configuration, the GS4 Plus with Dodge badges isn’t all that strange for Mexico because it’s not an isolated case. The Mexico-spec Dodge Attitude, for example, is a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 subcompact sedan in every respect.

Las primeras imágenes con camuflaje, del futuro SUV de @DodgeMX pic.twitter.com/62wn45yU1B
Dodge SUV Trumpchi China Mexico teaser crossover
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories