New Dodge SUV for Mexico Shows Chinese Influences, Features Turbo Power

Over in the United States, the Dodge brand is rumored to revive the Hornet concept in the guise of a utility vehicle with underpinnings from the Alfa Romeo Tonale. It remains to be seen how that hearsay will hold up in a few years’ time, but further south, Dodge prepares to unveil a brand-new CUV. 15 photos



Firstly, what kind of platform is hiding underneath the bodyshell? And secondly, what’s up with the design of the D-pillar area? Both questions can be answered by GAC Fiat Chrysler, a joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and



In other words, the Dodge SUV before your eyes can be described as a badge-engineered Trumpchi GS4 Plus. Previously known as the Trumpchi GS5 until 2021 when the second-generation model was facelifted in the People’s Republic of China, this particular crossover is offered with a six-speed automatic transmission coupled to a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine.



Revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, the crossover in question develops 185 kW (248 horsepower) and 390 Nm (288 pound-feet) of torque as per Guangzhou Automobile. A 1.5-liter turbo serves as the base plant. Save for the fugly grille up front, it’s a fine choice in the fiercely competitive and very crowded C-segment.



4,710 millimeters (185.4 inches) long, the GS4 Plus is rocking a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with iOS smartphones by means of Apple CarPlay. Priced from 126,800 to 149,800 yuan (make that $19,645 and $23,210) depending on the configuration, the GS4 Plus with Dodge badges isn’t all that strange for Mexico because it’s not an isolated case. The Mexico-spec Dodge Attitude, for example, is a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 subcompact sedan in every respect.



