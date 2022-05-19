New Device Promises an Easy Upgrade from Android Auto to Full Android

The adoption of Android Auto is already on the rise, but some people out there think the restrictions it comes with, especially in terms of apps, kind of limit its purpose.
At some level, they’re right, as apps like YouTube should totally be allowed when the vehicle is not in motion, but for the time being, it doesn’t look like Google is willing to change anything on this front.
In the meantime, migrating to full Android is something that many people are currently looking into, either with a head unit upgrade or using other methods. And when it comes to these other methods, devices like the newly-announced StreamBox certainly sound interesting.
First and foremost, it’s important to keep in mind that StreamBox is currently an Indiegogo project, but the crowdfunding page is yet to go live.
The original announcement comes with very few specifications, so while the parent company advertises CarPlay as one of the main benefits, the biggest thing you’re going to get is the upgrade to full Android.
As it turns out, the device only works in cars where Android Auto is currently available. Once connected to the USB port of a vehicle, it loads Android 10 and therefore unlocks the full capabilities of the OS, including access to the Google Play Store.
The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which should be enough for most apps that drivers rely on when getting behind the wheel. It also packs Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microSD card support for more storage, and 4G SIM.
At first glance, StreamBox looks to be quite an intriguing device to upgrade Android Auto to full Android, but it remains to be seen if the experience it promises is as seamless as the parent company claims it is.
At this point, there’s no ETA as to when the campaign is supposed to launch.
