New Crashes Rocking the Android Auto World, Just Don’t Blame Google This Time

As many long-time Android Auto users have learned the hard way, sometimes the smallest change in the app can break it down completely, in some cases making it impossible to use navigation or voice commands behind the wheel.
But on the other hand, it’s very important to always keep in mind that the glitches we come across in Android Auto aren’t always caused by the app itself.
Because some of its functionality is powered by other Android components, the actual causes of a specific problem could be extremely varied.
This appears to be the case of a new bug that’s now hitting a number of Android users out there. As it turns out, Android Auto has started crashing regularly all of a sudden, even though everything was working just fine before.
In other words, many believe the culprit is an update that somehow changed something on the Android Auto side. But based on the posts that are available here on Google’s forums, it looks like the one to blame is the head unit.
At first glance, there’s some sort of compatibility problem with Boss head units. While it’s too early to tell if all models are affected, all users who are complaining of these constant crashes claim they have a Boss head unit in their cars.
Someone says that after replacing the Boss media receiver with a Pioneer, everything started working properly with no changes on the mobile device.
At this point, however, it’s up to Google and its partner to look into the whole thing, especially because there’s no confirmation that Boss units are the ones causing the crashes.
But even if they are, a fix still needs to be implemented, either by the head unit manufacturer or by Google itself, if the problem resides in the latest versions of Android Auto.
Because some of its functionality is powered by other Android components, the actual causes of a specific problem could be extremely varied.
This appears to be the case of a new bug that’s now hitting a number of Android users out there. As it turns out, Android Auto has started crashing regularly all of a sudden, even though everything was working just fine before.
In other words, many believe the culprit is an update that somehow changed something on the Android Auto side. But based on the posts that are available here on Google’s forums, it looks like the one to blame is the head unit.
At first glance, there’s some sort of compatibility problem with Boss head units. While it’s too early to tell if all models are affected, all users who are complaining of these constant crashes claim they have a Boss head unit in their cars.
Someone says that after replacing the Boss media receiver with a Pioneer, everything started working properly with no changes on the mobile device.
At this point, however, it’s up to Google and its partner to look into the whole thing, especially because there’s no confirmation that Boss units are the ones causing the crashes.
But even if they are, a fix still needs to be implemented, either by the head unit manufacturer or by Google itself, if the problem resides in the latest versions of Android Auto.