New Controversy Sweeps Tesla Autopilot, Owners Complaining of "Phantom Braking."

One would think Tesla and Elon Musk would have all the issues sorted with all the news of their EVs supposedly being ready for full level four autonomous vehicle operation. But with the latest reports about strange and potentially dangerous phenomena occurring on Tesla vehicles, the American government is mulling over intervening.
After the scandals involving a slew of accidents purported but not confirmed to be related to Tesla's autopilot system a few months ago, CNN Business reports that the danger of "phantom braking" incidents taking place without the driver's input, or when necessary in autonomous operation.
The only barrier stopping a full-fledged investigation is enough sufficient data to prove such a fault. "If the data show that a risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately," an NHTSA spokesperson said to CNN. Such unintended brake checks clearly present a danger to the driver and motorists around them who may be in close proximity to a Tesla in the case of an anomaly.
If reports of this issue can be concretely confirmed, it would bring into doubt if Tesla's autopilot's benefits will outweigh the potential problems it creates. The CNN report comes after Tesla claims it made major upgrades to the automatic braking feature of Tesla Autopilot's firmware. As of February 2022, the number of complaints on the matter has risen to over 100, with less than 35 in the previous 22 months.
The slowly accumulating list of complaints has gotten so substantial that even members of the U.S. Congress are voicing their concerns. Just have a listen to what Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts have to say.
"Although automated driving and driver assistance systems have the potential to enhance safety, they must be implemented with strong safeguards that will ensure our cars follow the rules of the road and drivers are fully engaged," said the two senators.
Such language from politicians usually means sweeping legislation is just around the corner. However, with the 2022 mid-term elections coming this year, it's anyone's guess if AV technology development will be right up there with EV production on this year's debate stage. Check back for more updates here on autoevolution.
