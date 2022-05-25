New Caterham Seven 420 Cup Revealed, Costs Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet Money

Produced by Lotus between 1957 and 1973, the Seven is widely considered the most fun road-going automobile in the world. Currently produced by Caterham, the latest version of the Seven combines track-oriented traits with road-legal fun for the princely price of £54,990.
That’s $69,070 at current exchange rates, and yes, the British automaker offers this fellow in the United States of America. At press time, U.S. pricing is available only on request, which is quite a curious way of doing business in the country where Caterham still hasn’t properly established itself.
The question is, what do you get for the same price as a Mercedes-Benz E 220 d Cabriolet? For starters, no roof and no doors. Powered by a 2.0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine supplied by the Ford Motor Company, the Seven 420 Cup belts out 210 bhp and 203 Nm (150 pound-feet) of torque.
The Sadev-developed sequential transmission drives the rear wheels exclusively, and standard features also include a limited-slip differential. Bilstein motorsport-grade suspension with fully-adjustable dampers also need to be mentioned, along with ten settings for stiffness, six-point race harnesses from Schroth, a suede-wrapped steering wheel from MOMO, dry-sump lubrication, a loud exhaust system, and quad-piston brake calipers.
Glancing over the brochure, Caterham further sweetens the deal with a composite aeroscreen, 13-inch alloys that measure 8.0 inches in width at the rear, Avon ZZR tires, red-accented instrumentation, composite padded seats with model-specific embroidery, as well as a carbon vinyl trunk cover. Available in four standard paint finishes, this corner-carving thriller also rocks composite wings, shift lights, a roll bar, and satin-finished decals.
Capable of hitting 136 miles per hour (nearly 220 kilometers per hour), the Seven 420 Cup needs 3.6 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Dubbed “the best track day car we’ve ever made” by chief exec Graham Macdonald, this fellow can be optionally equipped with Avon ZZR Extreme track ties, a beefier race-spec roll cage, and carbon-fiber seats.
The question is, what do you get for the same price as a Mercedes-Benz E 220 d Cabriolet? For starters, no roof and no doors. Powered by a 2.0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine supplied by the Ford Motor Company, the Seven 420 Cup belts out 210 bhp and 203 Nm (150 pound-feet) of torque.
The Sadev-developed sequential transmission drives the rear wheels exclusively, and standard features also include a limited-slip differential. Bilstein motorsport-grade suspension with fully-adjustable dampers also need to be mentioned, along with ten settings for stiffness, six-point race harnesses from Schroth, a suede-wrapped steering wheel from MOMO, dry-sump lubrication, a loud exhaust system, and quad-piston brake calipers.
Glancing over the brochure, Caterham further sweetens the deal with a composite aeroscreen, 13-inch alloys that measure 8.0 inches in width at the rear, Avon ZZR tires, red-accented instrumentation, composite padded seats with model-specific embroidery, as well as a carbon vinyl trunk cover. Available in four standard paint finishes, this corner-carving thriller also rocks composite wings, shift lights, a roll bar, and satin-finished decals.
Capable of hitting 136 miles per hour (nearly 220 kilometers per hour), the Seven 420 Cup needs 3.6 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Dubbed “the best track day car we’ve ever made” by chief exec Graham Macdonald, this fellow can be optionally equipped with Avon ZZR Extreme track ties, a beefier race-spec roll cage, and carbon-fiber seats.