New Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Digitally Lowers Its Fabric Roof for a Land Yacht Summer

The US luxury automaker just hit another homerun – the 2025 Cadillac Escalade acts like a mid-cycle refresh but feels like it's got everything new. Of course, after seeing the all-electric Escalade IQ bring ample changes, everyone knew it was coming.
Hot on the heels of the 2025 CT5 sedan plus the refreshed CT5-V and Blackwing high-performance series and riding alongside the all-electric version, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade is getting thorough updates to make the behemoth full-size SUV cousin of the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban equally worthy of everyone's attention.
So, the 2025 Escalade has a new front fascia, an even bigger touchscreen plus more screen real estate, and high-performance enthusiasts will be happy to know the top Escalade IQ's 750-hp Velocity Max and the standard 680-hp mode will be seconded by the Escalade-V for yet another model year with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine and 682 ponies. But that's not the only new Cadillac model coming out soon – the luxury brand also has the 2025 CT5 and CT5-V series incoming, as well as the 2025 Optiq, 2025 Escalade IQ, or the 2026 Vistiq.
Obviously, it seems that Cadillac wants to maintain a firm balance between its ICE-powered models and all-electric vehicles based on Ultium technology. No worries, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have no problem tipping the balance in one direction. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has as their representative Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm.
He especially fancies unofficial, hypothetical visions of models from the Big Detroit Three, and he loves resurrecting old-school nameplates – not just dreaming of the next generation of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, for example. Just recently, the pixel master has been hard at work cooking up an entirely new roster of passenger cars for Lincoln – Town Car, Continental, and Mark X. Before that, he worked on a Chrysler Imperial sedan and coupe to make CGI land yachts great again at Stellantis.
But, let's be honest, this CGI expert's biggest passion (or obsession) is General Motors' luxury representative – Cadillac. During the past few weeks, he didn't have the chance to occupy his CGI brush with digital thoughts of the Caddy variety too much – just an alternative design of the 2026 Vistiq and maybe even the unofficial revival of the Cadillac DeVille as a dream ride.
No worries, he seems to be back to maximum CGI form with yet another virtual interpretation of the potential Cadillac Eldorado nameplate. Since it's summer, the author also envisioned the Convertible variant with the fancy fabric top hidden away and dwelling in front of a ritzy palmer-fronted mansion. Cool, right?
So, the 2025 Escalade has a new front fascia, an even bigger touchscreen plus more screen real estate, and high-performance enthusiasts will be happy to know the top Escalade IQ's 750-hp Velocity Max and the standard 680-hp mode will be seconded by the Escalade-V for yet another model year with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine and 682 ponies. But that's not the only new Cadillac model coming out soon – the luxury brand also has the 2025 CT5 and CT5-V series incoming, as well as the 2025 Optiq, 2025 Escalade IQ, or the 2026 Vistiq.
Obviously, it seems that Cadillac wants to maintain a firm balance between its ICE-powered models and all-electric vehicles based on Ultium technology. No worries, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have no problem tipping the balance in one direction. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has as their representative Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm.
He especially fancies unofficial, hypothetical visions of models from the Big Detroit Three, and he loves resurrecting old-school nameplates – not just dreaming of the next generation of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, for example. Just recently, the pixel master has been hard at work cooking up an entirely new roster of passenger cars for Lincoln – Town Car, Continental, and Mark X. Before that, he worked on a Chrysler Imperial sedan and coupe to make CGI land yachts great again at Stellantis.
But, let's be honest, this CGI expert's biggest passion (or obsession) is General Motors' luxury representative – Cadillac. During the past few weeks, he didn't have the chance to occupy his CGI brush with digital thoughts of the Caddy variety too much – just an alternative design of the 2026 Vistiq and maybe even the unofficial revival of the Cadillac DeVille as a dream ride.
No worries, he seems to be back to maximum CGI form with yet another virtual interpretation of the potential Cadillac Eldorado nameplate. Since it's summer, the author also envisioned the Convertible variant with the fancy fabric top hidden away and dwelling in front of a ritzy palmer-fronted mansion. Cool, right?