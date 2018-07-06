NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

New Bugatti Chiron Divo Rumored To Be More Extreme Than Chiron Sport

It’s been 13 years since the first Veyron left the assembly line in Molsheim, but as you know, Bugatti is pushing the envelope with every year that passes and derivative that comes with it. On that note, Divo might come from the Italian word for highly distinguished male singer. Here’s hope that’s an indicator for a new, louder exhaust system. Then Whitesse JR stepped into the limelight, publishing a video on YouTube regarding a limited-edition Chiron even more extreme than the Sport. The clip in question has been taken down in the meantime, but on the other hand, we know the newcomer “ is going to be a very controversial car ” according to the cited source.Fast-forward to the present day, and The Supercar Blog reports that Chiron Divo is the name of the special edition in question. According to the publication’s insider, the Chiron Divo “will feature numerous upgrades” over the standard model, including “a racing transmission” and less weight than the Chiron Sport.The publication then talks about the performance of the newcomer, suggesting that 385 km/h (239 mph) is the most the Divo can achieve on full song. This doesn’t mean it’s down on power, but up on downforce compared to both the standard Chiron and Chiron Sport. “Acceleration will be a lot quicker” is another attribute The Supercar Blog can report on, but doesn’t give an exact figure in this regard.To be revealed in August 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (one year since the U.S.-spec Chiron debuted at the event), the Divo is rumored to cost in the ballpark of €5 million. That would be $5.8 million at current exchange rates, making it twice as expensive as the Sport. A whole lot of money, alright!Despite the over-the-top price, Bugatti is expected to build “less than 100 units of the Chiron Divo.” That’s rare even by Chiron standards, but then again, what did you expect from the automaker that’s at the top of the supersport scene since 2005?It’s been 13 years since the first Veyron left the assembly line in Molsheim, but as you know, Bugatti is pushing the envelope with every year that passes and derivative that comes with it. On that note, Divo might come from the Italian word for highly distinguished male singer. Here’s hope that’s an indicator for a new, louder exhaust system.