New Bowler Extreme Is a Right Take On the Land Rover Defender, Oozes Badness

Bowler has expanded their offering when it comes to tuning the previous-gen Land Rover Defender with a complete package dubbed the Extreme. Upgrades revolve around the exterior, cabin, and oily bits, and the bundle can be retrofitted to the customer’s 90, 110, or 130, or ordered as a complete vehicle.
The very first Bowler Extreme was just showcased online, and it also made its public premiere shortly after at the Caffeine and Machine event. Instantly recognizable due to the hairy-chested stance, it has a green paint finish, exoskeleton complete with roof rack, and trail lights that turn night into day at the push of a button (or is that a flick of a switch?).
Contributing to the enhancements is the custom bumper, with recovery points, sill protectors, additional daytime running lights, LED taillights, and rear step kit. Upgraded door hinges make these parts sturdier, and the 4x4 rides on 16-inch steel wheels, shod in 35-inch off-road tires. Customers can choose the LED high-performance light package at an extra cost, as well as the Lazer spotlight package.
On the inside, the Bowler Extreme combines leather and fabric, wrapped around various parts, including the Recaro seats. The black gear shifters were retrofitted, too, and so was the MOMO steering wheel. Alcantara headlining is included, and so are the carpets and additional soundproofing for a quieter ride. The SUV has a new infotainment system with satellite navigation, digital radio, and a few other bits and bobs.
Bowler also mentions a new suspension kit, upgraded brakes, and a power boost, courtesy of a modified ECU, and racing intercooler. They claim that the output and torque have been boosted by 175 ps (173 hp / 129 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), respectively, without saying anything about the engine.
The Bowler Extreme is available on what the company says to be “a commission-only basis,” with “limited build slots available each calendar year.” It will be put together alongside the Bulldog, at the Belper workshop, in the UK.
