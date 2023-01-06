New Boat Brand Veer Debuts at CES, Will Focus on Bringing Boating to the Masses

With the Consumer Electronics Show in full swing in Las Vegas, product launches continue to pour in from the world’s biggest tech event. Apart from new technology and product announcements, we also witnessed the arrival of a new boat brand called Veer.
Brunswick Corporation, a world-class leader in the consumer marine industry, has launched Veer to support electric propulsion and cater to the needs of the next generation of boaters, meaning electric boating enthusiasts. The first model in the Veer lineup has also debuted at CES 2023 and is dubbed the X13.
The Veer X13 is a 13-foot (4-meter) ultra-versatile, multi-tool, and user-friendly boat that is designed specifically for new boaters. It has a beam of 48 inches (1.22 meters) and a draft of 6.3 inches (0.16 meters) and is built from rotomolded polyethylene plastic, which will offer it resistance and durability and will require limited maintenance.
“Recreational boating and fishing are enjoying increasing popularity with younger and more diverse consumers,” Matt Atilano, Veer Director of Strategy, has commented. “We identified a gap in the marketplace and a need to create a more targeted and modern experience for these new boaters, which inspired the design and development of the Veer brand.”
Veer X13 will be able to carry two people and weighs in at just 382 pounds (173 kg). It will come standard with features such as a galvanized trailer for towing, a portable navigation light kit, and a MarineMat. Among the optional features offered, the noteworthy ones are a shallow-water anchor, SportTrak accessories, and a standing bar.
In terms of propulsion, the new boat is designed to be powered by either Mercury Avator electric systems or Mercury FourStroke gas-powered outboards developed by Mercury Marine, which is a division of Brunswick Corporation. Available options for the X13 include the new Avator 7.5e, which is the first electric outboard in the Avator series and was also showcased at CES 2023.
Actually, word on the street is that Mercury’s newest Avator will be the top choice for the X13, as it is designed with intuitive controls for ease of use and advanced digital displays. It will also operate silently and with zero emissions. These are appealing prospects for young boating enthusiasts, as it has been observed that more and more consumers are choosing environmentally-friendly products, and sustainability is an important purchase criterion nowadays.
“Our target consumer is looking for a brand that brings new energy and new thinking to the outdoor experience. Through Veer, we look forward to delivering on these desires and Brunswick’s promise to expand access to the water and democratize boating,” Atilano says.
Brunswick hopes Veer X13 will be the product that will bring boating to the masses, that’s why their focus is on ease of use and affordability. The boat is expected to start at $11,995 and will be manufactured by Lung Boats, another Brunswick Corporation subsidiary.
