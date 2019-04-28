autoevolution

New BMW M4 Rendered, Looks Like The Real Deal

28 Apr 2019
BMW is gearing up to launch the G80 M3, with the go-faster incarnation of the new 3er currently seeing engineers polishing the final details at the Nurburgring - the super-sedan should land by the end of the year. However, the Internet is willing to talk about other speed devils sharing the compact version of the CLAR architecture. For now, we'll focus on the upcoming BMW M4.
The rendering we have here gives us a taste of things to come. And with the pixel play based on the new 3 Series, this seems to be spot on - don't take those taillights too seriously though, as the Audi-like styling cues were probably added on purpose.

With the kind of technology the German automaker is injecting into the current M range, the new M4 should be a rocket.

For one thing, we already know what to expect as far as the firepower is concerned. And that's because the M3/M4 will share the new twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M.

As is the case with the 2020 M3, the (2021?) M4 is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with power ranging from 450 to over 500 ponies.

Depending on how the company wants to build the M4 range, we should get at least three levels of velocity insanity. And the rumor mill talks about the tech variables including a two-pedal setup, along with an optional manual tranny.

Then there's the number of driven wheels, as an all-paw setup could be offered just like in the case of the F90 M5 (of course, a RWD-only driving mode would also be involved).

In fact, the expectations for the new M3 and M4 are so high that aficioandos even hope these will be more vocal than the cars they replace. And, as I've said in the past, this might be the toughest bet of them all.

