New BMW M3 Rendered as Prototypes Show Up on Nurburgring

9 Oct 2018
Now that the 2019 BMW 3 Series is among us, the time has come to think of the upcoming M3. And with prototypes having already been spotted testing, we've brought along a rendering of the super-sedan.
The pixel play we have here portrays the posterior of the car, while also giving us an idea of how the dashboard might look.

Keep in mind that BMW has been working hard to return to the pure driving experience its models once delivered, so we're expecting the future G80 M3 to be a top performer.

Firepower will come from a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six. Codenamed S58, the unit is based on the B58 and should debut well ahead of the super-saloon.

That's because the engine will be shared with the almost-here 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M. In standard trim, the engine should deliver north of 450 ponies, while the Competition trim is expected to take it above 500 horses.

Nevertheless, maximum output figures aren't everything, especially when it comes to daily drivers like the M3. For instance, the new engine is expected to turn to electric assistance with the aim of improving drivability. As such, a 48-volt mild-hybrid, as well as electric compressors are expected to show up under the hood of the Bimmer.

Then there's the handling front. The 2019 3 Series has now moved on to the CLAR architecture, which means torsional rigidity is up while weight is down. And we're expecting the M Division engineers to build on this, coming up with an example in terms of bend attacks.

Will the M3 be as aggressive as the current segment leader, namely the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio? Well, we have to keep in mind that the German model also needs to be seriously cozy when the driver is not into shenanigans, so the answer to this question is complicated.

It's worth noting that while the M3 will be more agile than the F90 M5, it might borrow the all-paw trick from its big brother. As such, we could receive an all-wheel-drive system with a rear-only driving mode.

As for the arrival of the new M3, we are now about two years away from the introduction of the model, which means this will come to the US as a 2020 or even a 2021 model.


 

