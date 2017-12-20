New BMW 7 Series Black Bison Kit Revealed by Wald International

These Japanese tuners never miss an opportunity to make the weirdest kits on the planet. This one is sure to get a lot of attention because it's for the G11/G12 BMW 7 Series, a car that hasn't yet any aftermarket cosmetics.

6 photos



What used to be a handsome and relatively understated luxury executive car has been transformed into an odd mixture of lowrider and Rolls-Royce. The new bumper has some chunky vertical elements that remind us of the



Drawing even more attention to the bumper are two lines of four vertically arranged LED lights and a chin spoiler, which is probably made from that material everybody uses these days.



The 80's are back and not just when it comes to clothes and music. This 7 Series has been lowered onto massive 22-inch 5-spoke wheels. Well, they're not really spokes, more like inter-connected steel girders. They look like they add about 50 kilograms of weight to each corner.



New rocker panels have also been added, while the rear bumper features a new look for the diffuser. It's like a combination between the Ferrari F12 and Lexus' funky exhaust pipes.



If you don't like the Black Bison kit, Wald also makes a "subtle" version that just adds some ground effects on top of the M Sport package. But the wheels they've chosen are still an eyesore.



What's under the hood? Funny you should ask because there are only three really expensive versions available in Japan, the This is like looking at Heidi Klum body-painted as a skinless corpse for Halloween - creepy but oddly appealing at the same time, and you're never sure which is the dominant sensation.What used to be a handsome and relatively understated luxury executive car has been transformed into an odd mixture of lowrider and Rolls-Royce. The new bumper has some chunky vertical elements that remind us of the Dawn convertible that Wald International made a while back.Drawing even more attention to the bumper are two lines of four vertically arranged LED lights and a chin spoiler, which is probably made from that material everybody uses these days.The 80's are back and not just when it comes to clothes and music. This 7 Series has been lowered onto massive 22-inch 5-spoke wheels. Well, they're not really spokes, more like inter-connected steel girders. They look like they add about 50 kilograms of weight to each corner.New rocker panels have also been added, while the rear bumper features a new look for the diffuser. It's like a combination between the Ferrari F12 and Lexus' funky exhaust pipes.If you don't like the Black Bison kit, Wald also makes a "subtle" version that just adds some ground effects on top of the M Sport package. But the wheels they've chosen are still an eyesore.What's under the hood? Funny you should ask because there are only three really expensive versions available in Japan, the M760Li , the M760Li Excellence and the 740e iPerformance. So there's a 66% chance that this ugly thing has a V12 connected to those pipes.