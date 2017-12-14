autoevolution
 

New BMW 530i With Armytrix Exhaust Sounds Like a Hot Hatch

So you bought a BMW 530i. What, you couldn't afford two extra cylinders? Despite what the displacement snobs say, the 5 Series does just fine with a 2-liter engine, especially if it's been turbocharged.
With the G30 generation, the popular luxury mid-size sedan tries to put comfort before the performance. You don't sit like in a sports car, and most of the engine sound you hear will come from the speakers.

Which is why you could consider asking for help from the aftermarket specialists such as Armytrix. They're well known for some awesome sounding pipes and have recently developed a cool smartphone up to go with it.

Quad pipes were chosen for the 530i, making the back end more aggressive even than an M Sport model. We don't think anybody will be tricked into thinking this is an M5. But you never know, some folks are gullible that way.

Only a couple of weeks ago, we showed you a drag race between the early F10 530i, which had a 3-liter, and a VW Arteon, which used a 2-liter turbo. But now the 530i has a 2-liter turbo as well.

Stock, this engine is rated at 252 horsepower, enough for 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. While that is good enough, an aftermarket exhaust can add about 10 HP without any ECU tuning.

This 530i is one of those odd cars that sounds exactly like a hot hatch but looks nothing like one. It reminds me of a video from the launch of the GLC 300 Coupe, a model fitted with an AMG Sport exhaust system. That too made 4-cylinder noises.

Anyway, a 530i with quad exhaust would have been considered "fake" back in the day. But nowadays, they can make a diesel sound like a HEMI, so this is about as honest as it gets. Armytrix lets you control the way the pipes sound, and that's also pretty cool.

