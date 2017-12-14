New BMW 530i With Armytrix Exhaust Sounds Like a Hot Hatch

So you bought a BMW 530i. What, you couldn't afford two extra cylinders? Despite what the displacement snobs say, the 5 Series does just fine with a 2-liter engine, especially if it's been turbocharged.

3 photos



Which is why you could consider asking for help from the aftermarket specialists such as Armytrix. They're well known for some awesome sounding pipes and have recently developed a cool smartphone up to go with it.



Quad pipes were chosen for the 530i, making the back end more aggressive even than an M Sport model. We don't think anybody will be tricked into thinking this is an M5. But you never know, some folks are gullible that way.



Only a couple of weeks ago, we showed you a drag race between the early F10 530i, which had a 3-liter, and a VW Arteon, which used a 2-liter turbo. But now the 530i has a 2-liter turbo as well.



Stock, this engine is rated at 252 horsepower, enough for 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. While that is good enough, an aftermarket exhaust can add about 10 HP without any ECU tuning.



This 530i is one of those odd cars that sounds exactly like a hot hatch but looks nothing like one. It reminds me of a video from the launch of the AMG Sport exhaust system. That too made 4-cylinder noises.



Anyway, a 530i with quad exhaust would have been considered "fake" back in the day. But nowadays, they can make a diesel sound like a HEMI, so this is about as honest as it gets. Armytrix lets you control the way the pipes sound, and that's also pretty cool.



