New Bentley Model, Likely the Bentayga LWB, Will Have 24-BILLION Different Configurations!

Bentley baffled the car world towards the end of 2019 when they announced that the Continental GT has no less than 7-billion different configurations. However, their upcoming model will have more than thrice as many, with the British automaker revealing that 24-billion will be the magic number.
One of the optional extras available for the upcoming luxury cruiser, described as the “fifth model to join the portfolio,” will be the so-called Bentley Airline Seat. This feature is said to be “the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car,” featuring “world-firsts in new auto climate sensing system, and advanced postural adjustment technology with 177 individual pressure charges possible across six zones.”
Another example of fine craftsmanship, where traditional meets modern, is the Diamond Illumination, with light emitted through the small perforations, less than 1 mm (0.04 in) in diameter, in the leather-trimmed door cards. The ambient lighting comprises 12 LEDs on each of the front doors and 22 on each of the rear ones. Diamond quilting will be on deck too, and the vehicle will boast “an extra dimension of on-board wellness,” sitting “at the pinnacle of its range.”
But what exactly are we looking at? Well, in all likelihood, it is not a completely new vehicle as some have erroneously reported, but a long-wheelbase version of the Bentayga. A long overdue model in Bentley’s range, it will help them better position the luxury high-rider against the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. If this is indeed a Bentayga with more inches between the axles, even though the positioning of the door handles, and the styling of the door cards seem different, that is.
Whatever they have in the pipeline, it won’t be long until it debuts, as the official unveiling is scheduled for next Tuesday. The mysterious luxury car will be unveiled on May 10, at 12:30 BST (7:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. CET) and is expected to go on sale not long after.
