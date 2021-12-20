4 Bentley Thinks Its Christmas, Launches Official Collection for the Festive Season

New Bentley Bentayga 'Outdoor Pursuits' Edition Is Limited to Just 11 Bespoke Units

Bentley Mulliner has just crafted yet another limited edition Bentayga SUV, dubbed ‘Outdoor Pursuits’. Only three bespoke units have been made so far, centered around angling, equestrian activities and canine companionship. The carmaker’s in-house bespoke division will build 11 vehicles in total, all celebrating traditional British outdoor pursuits. 12 photos



Each of the



Meanwhile, Herringbone Tweed was selected to complement the interior design, with Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic being chosen as the ideal exterior colors.



Other interior highlights include LED ambient lighting, tactile tweed surfaces and the Liquid Amber straight grain veneer, now featuring a boxwood inlay. Customers can choose between a jumping horse motif, a fly-fishing scene, British foxhounds or just having the word ‘Mulliner’ on their dashboard.



We should also mention the 22-inch ten-spoke wheels, which match the exterior paintwork of the vehicle, but also an available bespoke accessory in the form of a Hunter Flask, featuring the same leather as the interior – this is so that you can remember what type of Bentayga you’re driving when away from the car.



Same goes for the key fob cover, which matches the bespoke upholstery and custom stitching found inside the Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits Edition.



