New Audi RS6 Avant Coming in 2019, Will Have Up to 650 HP

Performance engines that still meet emissions regulations are costly to develop. That's why we've always been sure that the next-gen RS6 shares its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with the Panamera Turbo. What we weren't so sure about is the output... until now.

9 photos



Those will use the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, much to the dismay of displacement snobs. However, the RS6 will keep its big engine. As we've said on numerous other occasions, this 4-liter will have very little in common with its predecessor, from the bore and stroke to the fuel-saving coasting function.



According to this recently released video from German magazine Auto Bild, the new RS6 Avant is going to come out in 2016. The standard version will produce 605 PS, matching the output of the current RS6 performance with the help of a 45 PS boost.



With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds, the



But wait, there's more. Auto Bild also mentions a new RS6 performance that's been left a little more to cook: 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque, about the same as the Lamborghini Urus. This model could become the fastest wagon on the market, at least for a little while.



There's no point of having a drag racer/family car that doesn't look the part. Thankfully, the new super-Avant has also been rendered from both angles by the publication. Check it out and tell us if it tickles your pickle, since performance cars with V8 engines like this are going to die out.



Audi recently unveiled the new A6, but only as a sedan. The wagon is probably only a month or two away, with the S6 versions likely to arrive around the end of the year.Those will use the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, much to the dismay of displacement snobs. However, the RS6 will keep its big engine. As we've said on numerous other occasions, this 4-liter will have very little in common with its predecessor, from the bore and stroke to the fuel-saving coasting function.According to this recently released video from German magazine Auto Bild, the new RS6 Avant is going to come out in 2016. The standard version will produce 605 PS, matching the output of the current RS6 performance with the help of a 45 PS boost.With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds, the RS6 Avant will be faster, at least on paper, than the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Mercedes-AMG E63 S T-Model (yes, that is a really long name).But wait, there's more. Auto Bild also mentions a new RS6 performance that's been left a little more to cook: 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque, about the same as the Lamborghini Urus. This model could become the fastest wagon on the market, at least for a little while.There's no point of having a drag racer/family car that doesn't look the part. Thankfully, the new super-Avant has also been rendered from both angles by the publication. Check it out and tell us if it tickles your pickle, since performance cars with V8 engines like this are going to die out.