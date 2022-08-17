New Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Limited to 75 Units in the UK

£84,600 means $102,105 at current exchange rates, which is huge money for many peeps. On the other hand, the RS 4 Avant Competition is reserved for a handful of well-to-do peeps. Exactly 75 examples of the track-focused wagon will be delivered to the United Kingdom.
What makes the Competition stand out? Designed to maximize handling, the RS Sport Suspension Pro tops the list. The manually-adjustable coilovers enable a lower ground clearance as well, bringing the center of gravity down for better handling. The 10-mm drop can be furthered by another 10 millimeters if the driver so wishes. Adjustable dampers, a higher spring rate, as well as stiffer anti-roll bars also need to be highlighted.
The 1:13.1 dynamic steering ratio is complemented by an enhanced quattro sport differential. The control unit’s revised parameters are designed to place a bigger emphasis on the rear axle. The RS Sports Exhaust System Plus with matte-black tailpipes channels the yucky stuff coming from the bi-turbo V6 hiding under the hood. The 2.9-liter mill cranks out 450 ps (444 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.
UK-spec models are finished in Sebring Crystal Black, a color that honors the 10th anniversary of Audi’s win at the World Endurance Championship at Sebring in 2012. Wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance rubber, the 20-inch Competition wheels are complemented by red brake calipers. Matte carbon is used for the front splitter, mirror caps, front air intake inserts, and rear diffuser, giving this car a very ominous look.
As far as the interior is concerned, customers are welcomed by piano-black gloss trim, leather, and Dinamica on the seats. Red stitching on the floor mats, center console, and armrests is joined by red edging on the seatbelts. The Alcantara flat-bottomed steering wheel brings the point home.
“As the successor to the seminal RS 2 Avant, which rewrote the rule book for the traditional estate car, the RS 4 has been a milestone model in our range for well over two decades,” commented Audi UK big kahuna Andrew Doyle. “With every evolutionary step over the years it has cemented our eminent position in the segment even more firmly, and this new Competition version with its elevated performance and exclusivity definitely continues that trend.”
