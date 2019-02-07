autoevolution

New Audi Q3 Tested Against BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 With Surprising Results

7 Feb 2019, 21:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Before there was a Volvo XC40 or before BMW put the X1 on a front-wheel-drive platform, Audi made something called the Q3. It's been around for ages, and people stopped taking it seriously, but the brand-new model has just been launched in Europe, and Mat Watson pitted it against the two rivals mentioned above.
3 photos
New Audi Q3 Tested Against BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 With Surprising ResultsNew Audi Q3 Testest Against BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 With Surprising Results
What do we mean by "surprising results"? Well, usually the newer car has most of the advantages, but that's not the case with this review. Surprisingly, even though the BMW X1 looks smaller and less roomy, it's got a much bigger trunk than the other two while offering sufficient rear seat space.

The Volvo is pretty much how you'd expect, a relaxed vehicle, but it also feels bigger behind the wheel. The Carwow review compares it to a Land Rover in that you approach corners with caution and have a long flat hood in front of you. The Audi Q3 also surprised with its handling. Even though BMW is known for its sporty setups, the new Q3 is said to take corners a little more keenly.

But that's not enough to secure it the victory, which goes to the Volvo XC40, which supposedly looks the coolest and is the most comfortable, which is the main thing you want from an SUV. Many will not agree in both those regards, but thankfully, there are plenty of choices around. It's just as shame that Mercedes isn't ready to compete yet, because they have something to say, especially in the interior department.

We've read through the comments and found some calling the X1 an embarrassment to BMW, others arguing that the Audi tries too hard or that they're in the habit of cheating. Very few folks have anything bad to say about the Volvo, which could make it too common. So which of these three would get your money?

2019 Audi Q3 Audi Q3 bmw x1 Volvo XC40
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 