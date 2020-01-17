5 Dear Santa, Please Rid Us of Fake Exhaust Tips

1 2020 Audi A5 and S5 Pricing Announced in America, Models Get Mild Refresh

More on this:

New Audi A8 60 TFSI e Offers 17 All-Electric Miles, Priced at $94,000

Powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, the A8 60 TFSI e further features an electric motor housed within the torque converter of the eight-speed automatic transmission. The plug-in hybrid model is now available to order in the United States, but as expected from Audi, this luxobarge isn’t cheap. 20 photos



Let’s talk performance, shall we? The maximum output of the electric drive and internal combustion engine is rated at 443 horsepower. With 516 pound-feet on deck, torque is also adequate for a vehicle this heavy. Almost a second faster than the standard A8, the PHEV hits 60 in 4.9 seconds.



From a visual standpoint, the TFSI e is differentiated from the TFSI through the “unique light signature in the front bumper” as well as 19-inch wheels that come as standard. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 14.1 kWh at 385 volts. Located beneath the trunk, the battery consists of 104 cells arranged in eight modules. In EV driving mode and at low speeds, the Audi eSound system emits a distinct sound to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of the vehicle’s presence.



Specific driving screens in the MMI display further differentiate the TFSI e, and the plug-in hybrid driving information is also listed by the



The EPA-estimated electric range for the plug-in hybrid A8 is 17 miles (27 kilometers). That’s one mile better than the BMW 745e xDrive but two miles worse than the S 560 e from Mercedes-Benz. All in all, the three of them are pretty close in this regard. On the other hand, it’s worthy of mentioning the BMW is more than $10,000 costlier than the new kid on the block. The asking price – excluding the $995 destination charge – is $94,000 before optional extras. In other words, it’s almost ten grand more expensive than the entry-level drivetrain. But on the upside, $6,795 are eligible as a federal tax credit. What’s more, California offers a state incentive of up to one grand.Let’s talk performance, shall we? The maximum output of the electric drive and internal combustion engine is rated at 443 horsepower. With 516 pound-feet on deck, torque is also adequate for a vehicle this heavy. Almost a second faster than the standard A8, thehits 60 in 4.9 seconds.From a visual standpoint, the TFSI e is differentiated from the TFSI through the “unique light signature in the front bumper” as well as 19-inch wheels that come as standard. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 14.1at 385 volts. Located beneath the trunk, the battery consists of 104 cells arranged in eight modules. Indriving mode and at low speeds, the Audi eSound system emits a distinct sound to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of the vehicle’s presence.Specific driving screens in thedisplay further differentiate the TFSI e, and the plug-in hybrid driving information is also listed by the Audi virtual cockpit. A boost function – which provides additional performance for brief moments – links the TFSI e to the e-tron electric crossover.The EPA-estimated electric range for the plug-in hybrid A8 is 17 miles (27 kilometers). That’s one mile better than the BMW 745e xDrive but two miles worse than the S 560 e from Mercedes-Benz. All in all, the three of them are pretty close in this regard. On the other hand, it’s worthy of mentioning the BMW is more than $10,000 costlier than the new kid on the block.

load press release