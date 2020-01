New Audi A8 60 TFSI e Offers 17 All-Electric Miles, Priced at $94,000

PHEV

The asking price – excluding the $995 destination charge – is $94,000 before optional extras. In other words, it’s almost ten grand more expensive than the entry-level drivetrain. But on the upside, $6,795 are eligible as a federal tax credit. What’s more, California offers a state incentive of up to one grand.Let’s talk performance, shall we? The maximum output of the electric drive and internal combustion engine is rated at 443 horsepower. With 516 pound-feet on deck, torque is also adequate for a vehicle this heavy. Almost a second faster than the standard A8, thehits 60 in 4.9 seconds.From a visual standpoint, the TFSI e is differentiated from the TFSI through the “unique light signature in the front bumper” as well as 19-inch wheels that come as standard. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 14.1at 385 volts. Located beneath the trunk, the battery consists of 104 cells arranged in eight modules. Indriving mode and at low speeds, the Audi eSound system emits a distinct sound to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of the vehicle’s presence.Specific driving screens in thedisplay further differentiate the TFSI e, and the plug-in hybrid driving information is also listed by the Audi virtual cockpit. A boost function – which provides additional performance for brief moments – links the TFSI e to the e-tron electric crossover.The EPA-estimated electric range for the plug-in hybrid A8 is 17 miles (27 kilometers). That’s one mile better than the BMW 745e xDrive but two miles worse than the S 560 e from Mercedes-Benz. All in all, the three of them are pretty close in this regard. On the other hand, it’s worthy of mentioning the BMW is more than $10,000 costlier than the new kid on the block.