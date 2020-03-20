New Audi A3 Sedan Reportedly Coming to America in Late 2020 With More Power

The new Audi A3 is a sharp-looking thing, shaped a bit like the sporty RS6 power wagon. And it turns out the wait for the American sedan model may not be that long.
The Audi A3 hatchback has been revealed in Europe but isn't on sale yet. Usually, it takes a while for new Audis to make their way across the Atlantic pond. However, a new report from Car and Driver magazine claims the all-new A3 is going to be available by the end of the year.
And the good news doesn't stop there. Citing insider info, the publication says the on-sale date is set towards the end of 2020. If you like lots of power in a small chassis, you'll apparently love this.
The new compact sedan is said to have a 2.0 TFSI turbocharged to deliver about 240 horsepower and assisted by a mild-hybrid system. Frankly, we don't believe this, even though the Golf GTI makes about that much in Europe.
It's far more likely that the A3 makes 228 hp, just like the BMW 228i Gran Coupe, and that's only for the top-end models. That engine is already in the Q3, while mild-hybrid tech is seen as a reliability issue in America.
We believe the higher output will be reserved for a top-end A3 45 TFSI Prestige with AWD that will retail for about $40,000. But the A3 is supposed to be cheaper and should have a 40 TFSI with front-wheel-drive and 184 hp (the same as the Tiguan). That's still more than they get in Europe, where 1.0L and 1.5L engines offer only Jetta levels of output.
The sedan would also be offered as an S3 quattro model that's expected to deliver more power and torque than before. Also, the RS3 powerhouse will keep its unique 2.5-liter engine. Even the A3 e-tron hatchback is coming... reportedly.
